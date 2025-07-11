When Shah Rukh Khan confessed to finding Katrina Kaif ‘extremely attractive’: ‘I like the gentleness…’

There is no doubt that Shah Rukh Khan is truly the Romance King of Bollywood. When he opens his arms, there are millions who fall weak. His love saga continues to touch the hearts of fans even today. But who amongst his co-stars is it that the Pathaan star finds ‘extremely attractive’? Well, it is none other than his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star Katrina Kaif.

What did Shah Rukh Khan say about Katrina Kaif?

We came across an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan where he could not stop praising Katrina Kaif. Talking to Bollywood Hungama’s Faridoon, King Khan went on and on about the Bang Bang actress’s beauty, and we don’t blame him.

While speaking about her, SRK said, “Katrina, on the other hand, stands for everything gentle. She is so beautiful, she is extremely attractive. I find her really one of the most beautiful people I have met in my entire life. And then she has such a gentle heart. She is always fickle-minded about things and not because she can’t think straight, but she looks at every point of view. She assesses and figures out what others are feeling. I like the gentleness of Katrina.”

These two have showcased an electrifying chemistry in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and we bet fans can still watch it only to witness that again.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Atlee’s Jawan, where he played a double role. After that, he made a brief cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Now, he has one of the most exciting films in his kitty. The actor is currently shooting for King, where he will share the screen space with his daughter, Suhana Khan, for the first time. Abhishek Bachchan will also star in a pivotal role in the film.

As we have already reported, SRK is playing an assassin in the movie, who will also mentor Suhana Khan’s character. On the other hand, Abhishek is playing the main antagonist. Bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment on a lavish budget, Shah Rukh Khan is overseeing every aspect of King to make it a grand spectacle for the fans.

Besides the already mentioned names, King features a stellar cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla, and others.

