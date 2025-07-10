Soha Ali Khan relates to Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand for Spirit: 'If you don't pack up with me, I'll run off'

Soha Ali Khan, who recently made her acting comeback with Chhorii 2, backed Deepika Padukone's demand for an 8-hour work shift for Spirit. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Soha Ali Khan shared how she lost her sense of identity during motherhood.

While supporting Deepika Padukone, the Tum Mile actress recalled her initial motherhood phase that changed her entire life instantly. The actress said, "I lost my entire identity in motherhood. I lost my friends, I temporarily lost my husband. I forgot everything."

She went on to mention how she chose to embrace motherhood at 38. "I chose to have Inaaya (her daughter) late as well, when I was 38. Because I understood it's going to happen. I tend to do one thing very passionately. So for the first three years, it was all about her, to the extent that I had to find balance again. But that's my personality. So I understood that work and friendship would take a back seat."

Soha Ali Khan emphasized that she is now striving to achieve a work-life balance. She also reminisced about how she had cried on the sets, as she hadn't seen her baby all day.

"By 7 p.m. I start getting anxious because it's my bedtime ritual with her. So even when I was on set, I burst into tears once because we were in Rajasthan, shooting, and I hadn't seen her all day," expressed Soha.

Soha Ali Khan highlights being very sympathetic towards new mothers

The 46-year-old lent her support to Deepika Padukone, highlighting that she understands well where Deepika comes from. "I am very sympathetic to new mums and their needs. I totally understand where Deepika is coming from. At 7, if you don't pack up with me, I'll run off. I'm sure some people will be like, 'Don't hire her (Soha) because she could be tough—she's going to want to run home after 7.' That was a career hit I was ready to take at 38, after achieving a lot," concluded the Rang De Basanti actress.

Besides Soha, Neha Dhupia also supported Deepika's demand, mentioning that when a big personality like Deepika takes such a step, it sets a great narrative for others in the business as well.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone left Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Spirit, starring Prabhas in the lead, due to a few demands, which also included an 8-hour work shift. The actress then went on to sign Allu Arjun-Atlee's big-budget movie, A22×A6.

