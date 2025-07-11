Aap Jaisa Koi Review: R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's modern day romance is sensitive, powerful and introspective

Plot

Aap Jaisa Koi, follows Shrirenu Tripathi (R Madhavan), a 42-year-old unmarried Sanskrit teacher from Jamshedpur. He is a shy chap who's very traditional at heart. He joins a dating app called Aap Jaisa Koi. There, he connects with a stranger who sparks joy and excitement in his routine life. Meanwhile, his family arranges a match with Madhu Bose (Fatima Sana Shaikh), a confident French teacher who also happens to earn more than him.

Shrirenu is drawn to her but struggles with their differences. He’s old-school while she’s modern and progressive. A surprising twist reveals Madhu is the woman from the app. A shocked Shrirenu rejects her, wanting a more “sophisticated” partner. The story follows Shrirenu and his family as they grapple with understanding Madhu’s perspective. Do they accept her? Watch to find out.

What Works for Aap Jaisa Koi

Aap Jaisa Koi is a seamless blend of romance and social commentary. It tackles patriarchy, gender roles, and modern love without feeling preachy. The pacing is spot-on, keeping viewers engaged through its modest runtime. Editing is crisp, ensuring no scene feels dragged. The visuals are vibrant and capture the contrast between tradition and modernity. The screenplay is tight and Vivek Soni is able to blend emotional moments with light humor effectively.

The story feels relevant, addressing real-world issues like societal expectations and equality in relationships. The chemistry between Shrirenu and Madhu feels authentic and their journey feels totally relatable. The film’s ability to balance heartfelt moments with meaningful messages is its biggest strength.

What Doesn’t Work for Aap Jaisa Koi

The plot of Aap Jaisa Koi isn’t entirely new. The “opposites attract” trope has been done before, and the story doesn’t break fresh ground. While the presentation feels different, some may find the narrative predictable. There’s little else to complain about, as the film avoids major missteps like overlong scenes or forced drama. It stays focused and gives out a very pertinent message.

Watch the Aap Jaisa Koi Trailer

Performances in Aap Jaisa Koi

R Madhavan delivers a stellar performance as Shrirenu. He brings depth to a reserved and conflicted man. His emotional growth through the course of the film feels believable. Fatima Sana Shaikh is excellent as Madhu. She portrays confidence and vulnerability with ease, making Madhu a standout modern woman. Their chemistry feels natural.

Ayesha Raza and Manish Chaudhari bring depth and nuance. Namit Das, in a smaller role, adds humour. The ensemble cast ensures every character feels real and contributes to the story.

Final Verdict of Aap Jaisa Koi

Aap Jaisa Koi is a must-watch for its effortless blend of romance, humor, and social commentary. It tackles big themes like equality and patriarchy with a light, engaging touch. The tight screenplay, brisk pacing, and vibrant visuals make it a film that is a sheer joy to watch. You will have a big, wide smile by the end of the movie.

Aap Jaisa Koi streams now on Netflix.

