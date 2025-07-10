Did Saif Ali Khan share a strained bond with mom Sharmila Tagore due to her weeks-long absences?

Female actors in Bollywood, especially those with children, often share their struggles in maintaining a healthy work-life balance. In a recent interview, Soha Ali Khan opened up about an incident when her brother, Saif Ali Khan, would tell their mother, Sharmila Tagore, that he didn't need her and wanted to be with their nanny after she returned from an entire day's work to be with him.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Soha Ali Khan discussed the work-life balance for mothers working in the entertainment industry. She narrated a story about her mother, Sharmila Tagore, and her brother, Saif Ali Khan, that is going to stun you. She revealed that the veteran actress would sometimes work so much that her brother wouldn't see her for weeks.

After completing her work, she would rush home to do bedtime with him, and he would be like, 'I don't need you. I don't want you right now' because he was also upset. The Tashan actor would tell their mother that he is fine with his nanny, and then Sharmila would wonder why she rushed home. This would stress her a lot.

Soha further spoke about all the new moms and their struggles. She added, "I am very sympathetic to mothers, new mothers, trying to find their feet, and what they need. I think raising a child is an incredibly challenging, incredibly rewarding thing to do."

The Tum Mile actress also revealed that once she became a mother, she started crying because she did not get to see her daughter the entire day. "Wherever I am in the world, when it's 7 o'clock, I start to get very antsy. That's my ritual with her, bedtime. So even when I was on set, I burst into tears once because we were in Rajasthan and we were shooting in Mandava and it was bedtime and I had not seen her all day, but that was one day," she said.

Earlier, Sharmila Tagore had admitted that she worked in two shifts a day for the first six years of Saif Ali Khan's life, and she called herself absent. She also added that she was not a full-time mom, but her husband was always there to support her.

