Genelia Deshmukh to make cameo in Masti 4? Actress shoots for song in Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Vivek Oberoi's film

The makers of the Masti franchise are bringing Masti 4. The upcoming film marks the return of OG star cast Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi as the main leads. The shoot of the fourth installment of the Masti series is going on in full swing in the United Kingdom. Now, Genelia Deshmukh is likely to have a cameo in Masti 4.

Genelia Deshmukh to play a cameo in Masti 4?

The Masti 4 team was shooting at Victoria Square, Birmingham in the UK earlier today. Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani were reportedly filming for a song at the location. Some behind the scenes visuals from the sets have surfaced on social media which also features actress Genelia Deshmukh. Genelia was spotted rehearsing and shooting for the track as the camera followed her.

The Sitaare Zameen Par actress sported a white and olive green outfit and carried a yellow jacket on top. She had soft curls look for the shoot. Riteish and Genelia's kids, Riaan and Rahyl were also present on the sets.

While the makers are yet to announce Genelia's association with the project, she will reportedly have a cameo appearance in it. Genelia was also a part of Masti 4 actress Elnaaz Norouzi's birthday celebration on the sets. A glimpse from the celebration was posted by director Milap Milan Zaveri on Instagram.

Genelia Deshmukh returns to Masti franchise

Masti 4 will mark Genelia Deshmukh's comeback to the Masti franchise. Genelia played one of the female leads in the 2004 film, Masti. She played Riteish Deshmukh's on-screen wife in the first part. Their chemistry was one of the highlights from Indra Kumar's directorial.

Nine years later, the makers released the second installment of the series, Grand Masti (2014). Great Grand Masti, the third part of the Masti franchise arrived in theaters in 2016.

A brief about Masti 4

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Masti 4 is more of a ‘Reverse Masti’. In other words, it will take a different route from the last three films. A source recently told us that the "female protagonists will also be indulging in an extra-marital affair" in the movie. Masti 4 is expected to be released in Summer 2026.

