Katrina Kaif's idea of being in love was ‘very yesterday’ until she met Vicky Kaushal; read what she once said

Bollywood’s golden couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, are the very definition of couple goals From their hand-in-hand public appearances to heartfelt compliments for each other, they never fail to melt the internet. But believe it or not, the Tiger 3 actress once had a very different take on love. Long before cupid struck with Vicky, she had dismissed the idea of being in love as something ‘very yesterday’.

In 2013, Katrina Kaif shared her thoughts with iDiva on her changing perspective about love. Reflecting on her earlier belief of being madly in love with the idea of love, she mentioned that it was something she would have said when she was younger.

The actress revealed that she no longer felt that way, as the concept of being in love seemed like a thing of the past. "I’m not so madly in love with the idea of being in love anymore. The idea of being in love sounds very yesterday," she said.

Katrina further opened up on the difference and explained that life in the movies isn't as easy as it seems. She emphasized that it's not just about loving each other, holding hands, and skipping into a sunny world. There are many challenges in between.

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan, after keeping their relationship under wraps for quite a long period.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the mystery thriller Merry Christmas. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, she was seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The actress hasn't made any announcement of her next film.

Meanwhile, her much-awaited film Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, has faced several delays. In 2024, Farhan Akhtar shared in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla that production for the film will begin after he completes Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.

As for Vicky Kaushal, after his recent film Chhaava, he will next be seen in Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it is set to be one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2026. The film, set against the backdrop of war, promises an epic love story with two strong-willed men battling over ego.

