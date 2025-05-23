Khushi Kapoor says wearing Sridevi’s clothes helps her feel closer to late mother: ‘It’s my way of…’

The doting daughters of late Bollywood icon Sridevi, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, are often seen paying tribute to their mother at important events. At the premiere of her debut movie, The Archies, Khushi wore her mom’s golden gown as a way of seeking the star’s blessings on such an important day. In a recent chat, the Nadaaniyan actress stated that it’s her way of honoring Sridevi and her timeless sense of style. Read on!

Sridevi was an icon, a fashionista way ahead of her time. Whatever she wore would become a trend, with the fashion police going gaga over all of her looks. Her clothes are now passed down to her two bright daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, who wear them with pride. Khushi made Sridevi’s fans emotional when she arrived donning her mom’s gown at the screening of her debut Bollywood movie.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Khushi stated that rewearing her late mother’s pieces is her way of paying homage to her enduring style and a connection to her. “It’s my way of keeping her close and honoring her timeless sense of style while also adding my own touch,” stated the diva.

She further added that it connects her to her roots and reminds her that fashion isn’t just about trends, but it’s about emotion, memories, and self-expression. The actress went on to state that while she enjoys experimenting with diverse styles, her mother's clothes are a major inspiration.

In an earlier interview with HT, Khushi stated that she decided to wear her mother’s strapless gown to the premiere of her first Bollywood movie as she needed some extra support that day. “I was nervous. I wanted to wear something of hers, whether it’s a piece of jewelry or a dress. I felt I needed some extra support that day,” he expressed.

Since it was a big deal, she wanted Sridevi to be there with her in some way. Hence, the Loveyapa actress went through some of the old clothes they had and picked the shimmery gown.

