Superman: CBFC cuts 33-second sensual scene from James Gunn's film, passes with U/A 13+ certificate

Superman, directed by James Gunn, is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow. The much-awaited superhero movie has undergone several changes as Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested some modifications before issuing the censor certificate.

Censored 3 days ago on July 7, Superman makers were asked to remove all the abusive words from the whole print wherever they were mouthed. Moreover, CBFC members scissored a 33-second long sensual scene from the submitted print. Interestingly, a part of the kissing scene has been retained while the remaining chopped out.

As the studio agreed to all the modifications, Superman was passed with a UA/13+ certificate from the Censor Board. This certificate denotes that the movie is suitable for public exhibition for individuals equal or more than 13 years old.

When CBFC created an uproar on social media

There have been many times when CBFC not only faced backlash but also created an uproar on social media for censoring such scenes of Hollywood movies. One prime example is modifying Oppenheimer's intimate scene between the leads, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh. More recently, the Censor Board members have asked to remove two inappropriate scenes from Tom Cruise’ Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning.

Hollywood Studios have also started implementing self-censorship in their movies, to reduce the delay in receiving the censor certificate. Recently, Brad Pitt's F1 makers had censored a scene where Pitt's character was sending a middle finger emoticon to another character while chatting on the phone. In the Indian version, it was replaced by a fist bump.

Superman targets a good start of Rs 8 crore in India

The runtime of Superman is 130.44 minutes, which is 2 hours 10 minutes and 44 seconds long. The makers have planned a wide release for the movie, on more than 2800 screens including all the IMAX screens for the whole week.

The movie is expected to open in the range of Rs 8 crore to Rs 9 crore net in India, depending on how walk-ins and spot-bookings help the movie on its opening day. It will face Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik and Vikrant Massy, Shanaya Kapoor starrer Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

