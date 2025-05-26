Dhadak 2: After long battle with CBFC, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s romantic saga gets new release date
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s romantic saga is all set to release finally in the theaters. The film was facing delays over certification issues from CBFC.
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri are all set to share the screen in Dhadak 2. The sequel to the 2018 romantic drama, Dhadak, was announced last year in May. It was earlier scheduled to be released on November 22, 2024, but faced delays over certification issues. A couple of days after the film reportedly received a U/A certificate from CBFC, it is now expected to release on August 1, 2025.
Dhadak 2 gets a new release date
On May 26, the makers of Dhadak 2 made a collaborative post with a new poster featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. Reflecting on the tragic romantic theme of the film, the post was captioned, "मरने और लड़ने में से एक को चुनना हो... तो लड़ना। #Dhadak2 आ रही है सभी सिनेमाघरों में - 1st August 2025."
The posters featured the lead stars in each other’s tight embrace. The first one shows Siddhant holding Triptii while looking away with passion, grit, and anger in his eyes. The next poster depicts the Spirit actress in a terrible state while tightly hugging the Gully Boy actor.
Take a look
Suggested changes by CBFC on Dhadak 2
For the unversed, Dhadak 2 faced a significant delay in its release due to the certification issues caused by the CBFC. A couple of days back, a report by The Hindu stated that the film had finally been cleared after 16 edits. The notable edits were a dialogue hinting at a political reference, which was rephrased to avoid associations with public figures.
In addition to this, the board also suggested cuts on multiple caste-based terms, and religious references, and a Tulsidas doha was replaced by a more symbolic verse. Another dialogue highlighting power and control was transformed into a metaphor about overlooked dominance.
About Dhadak 2
Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra, and Pragati Deshmukh.
The adapted screenplay, story and dialogues of the film are written by Rahul Badwelkar and Shazia Iqbal. A Dharma Productions film, it is presented by Zee Studios, Dharma Productions and Cloud 9 Pictures.
The 2018-released Dhadak was the official remake of Marathi film, Sairat, and it marked the acting debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.
