Bigg Boss 18: Ravi Kishan shares excitement to host special segment; 'Sabke chehre se hatega parda aur udega garda'

After an intriguing Time Ka Taandav theme, Bigg Boss 18 is all set to amp up the entertainment quotient by bringing Ravi Kishan onboard to conduct a special Sunday segment titled ‘Hayye-Daiyya with Ravi Bhaiyya -Garda uda denge.' While the Salman Khan-hosted show is already the talk of the town owing to its dramatic developments, Kishan's entry promises an unmissable dose of high-stakes drama and surprises. Meanwhile, the actor shared his excitement about joining the show.

Ravi Kishan said, "Bigg Boss has an unmatched place in the Indian television realm, and for me, being part of its legacy is an absolute thrill. It is truly special for me because I am a huge fan of the show."

Talking about what new audiences can expect, the Laapataa Ladies actor stated, "Iss ghar se kuch log chaka-chaund kama le jaate hai, aur kuch log jeewan bhar justification dete rah jaate hai (Some people earn popularity from this house, and some people keep giving justifications throughout their life)."

He added, "Isi Bigg Boss ke ghar mein apna ek line bada famous hua, jindagi jhand ba phir bhi ghamand ba. Toh dekhte hai yaha kiska jindagi jhand ba, aur kisko faaltu ka ghamand ba. Kya hai babu, ab sabke chehre se hatega parda aur udega garda (This line of mine has become very famous in the house of Bigg Boss. Life is not so great but still there is pride. So let's see whose life isn't sorted here, and who is proud of themselves. Now, the masks from everyone's faces will be removed and reality will show up.)"

For the uninitiated, Ravi Kishan's connection with Bigg Boss goes a long way. He was one of the contestants in the show's first season and reached the finale.

Well, two wild card contestants- Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor, are all set to enter the house tonight. In a promo, the former is seen challenging Vivian Dsena's game while the latter calls Eisha Singh 'wanna-be' and 'b*tchy.'

