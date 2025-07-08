Hrithik Roshan avoids clicking photo with Jr NTR as they wrap War 2 shoot, calls Kiara Advani spectacular

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is among the most awaited Indian films of 2025. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr. NTR, it marks the sequel to the 2019 film War. The team of the War sequel has finally finished its shooting. Hrithik recently avoided clicking a photo with Jr NTR as they wrapped the War 2 shoot and called Kiara 'spectacular'.

Advertisement

It's a wrap for War 2, Hrithik Roshan pens note

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan took to X to share a picture of himself from the sets of War 2. The photo features Hrithik along with director Ayan Mukerji and choreographer Bosco Martis from the cake-cutting ceremony. Hrithik is sitting at a table as he interacts with Bosco. Meanwhile, Ayan is looking at the cake.

Hrithik also penned a lengthy note while sharing his experience of working with the War 2 team. While the picture didn't feature Jr NTR and Kiara, the War 2 actor admired both of them in the post.

Hrithik begins his post by describing how he is feeling 'mixed bag of emotions' as he finished the shoot of War 2. "...149 days of relentless chase, action, dance, blood, sweat, injuries... and it was all WORTH IT!" an excerpt from his post reads.

Hrithik Roshan calls Kiara Advani 'spectacular'

Talking about Jr. NTR, Hrithik shared that it has been an "honor to work alongside him and create something so special together."

Advertisement

The War 2 actor also praised his co-star Kiara Advani, saying he is quite excited for the world to witness her "lethal side." He called Kiara "spectacular" to share the screen with.

Check out the tweet below:

Hrithik Roshan further shared that he can't wait for the audience to witness the cinematic vision of producer Aditya Chopra and director Ayan Mukerji. Hrithik then thanked his entire cast and crew for all the hard work they did "every single day."

Hrithik concluded his post by bidding farewell to his character, Kabir Dhaliwal."It's always bitter-sweet to call it a wrap for Kabir, it will take a couple of days to feel like myself again," he signed off.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR not to promote War 2 together?

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will be promoting their film, War 2, separately. Quoting a source, Hindustan Times recently reported that Yash Raj Films has decided to keep the two actors apart during the promotions. The production house believes that the audience should first experience their on-screen rivalry.

Advertisement

War 2 will hit the screens on August 14, 2025.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: War 2 shoot completed; Hrithik Roshan invites Ayan Mukerji & NTR for a post wrap dinner