EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur says no one in India watched her debut film Love Sonia when it released

Mrunal Thakur is basking in the success of Sita Ramam, which marked her debut in the Telugu industry. The film also starred Dulquer Salmaan in the lead and was directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Sita Ramam was released theatrically on August 5th, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. The film opened to highly positive reviews and was known as one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2022. Now, Pinkvilla recently celebrated performers of this year- Rishab Shetty, Sesh Adivi, Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Mrunal.

During one of the conversations, Mrunal was asked how it feels to move on when a film gets appreciated by people who've watched it but the numbers don't follow. To which, the actress said: " Love Sonia was my first film. I was really emotionally attached to that film and at that point in time, when the film had been released, nobody had seen it in India at least. When we started screening the movie in Melbourne or America or Uzbekistan and parts of Asia, the film got so much appreciation.

Further, Mrunal added: "I felt like why is it not appreciated by my own country and that's when I realized maybe people are not ready to watch that film at that point of time. Even today people recognise me for Sonia for playing Sonia. I can't move on to the matter of fact that when a good film is missed, it feels bad." Meanwhile, Love Sonia also starred Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, Riya Sisodiya, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Richa Chadda, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, and Sai Tamhankar.

Mrunal Thakur work front

On the work front, the Dhamaka actress will feature next in Pippa with Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli in the lead. She has Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur, which is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Thadam.