Vikrant Massey says he feels ‘scared to openly talk’ about live-in relationships; 'You have put me in a tight spot'

Vikrant Massey has often been trolled on social media when he shares his views on issues related to the film industry or gender inequality. Recently, the actor mentioned that he fears openly discussing his views or personal experience about his live-in relationship with now-wife Sheetal Thakur. He admitted that he believes in the concept but isn't promoting it.

Massey dated his now-wife, Sheetal, for eight years, and the couple was in a live-in relationship. The actor was asked about this in a new interview with The Lallantop. The question made him nervous, but Vikrant admitted that he believes in live-in relationships but feels scared to discuss the topic.

He said, "I believe in live-in relationships, but again, I am not propagating it. You have put me in a tight spot. I am speechless. I am even scared to openly talk about it."

Vikrant Massey took some time to gather his thoughts and continued by saying that living together with his now-wife was the right decision for them. It helped them understand each other well before they took the big step to marry each other for life.

The 12th Fail actor shared that he and his wife work in the same acting profession, so staying together allowed them to better support each other. However, he acknowledged that it isn't the same for everyone. Massey again mentioned, "I don't really know what to say because I am really scared to talk about it."

Vikrant agreed that falling in love is significant, but choosing the right partner for a good life is more vital. He also mentioned that it's better to keep the family informed while choosing a partner for life.

Vikrant Massey married his long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh in 2022. The couple welcomed a son, Vardaan, in February 2024.

On the work front, Vikrant was last seen in Sector 36, co-starring Deepak Dobriyal and Akash Khurana. He will be next seen in The Sabarmati Report, which will be released on November 15, 2024. The actor also has Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan in the pipeline.

