Meet actor who stole everyone’s hearts sharing screen with Emraan Hashmi in a movie but ended up staying away from limelight

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual harassment.

Several actors start their acting careers immensely well but later fade away from the limelight. Today's 'meet the actor' is such a celebrity who gained appreciation and love during her acting career but eventually stayed away from the acting world.

She is none other than Tanushree Dutta. The actress started her career in modeling and later did several films.

Tanushree Dutta's career

Tanushree Dutta was born in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on 19 March 1984. She started her career with modeling and won several beauty pageant awards. After this, she made her debut in Tamil cinema in Theeratha Vilayattu Pillai and her Bollywood début in 2005 with Chocolate and Aashiq Banaya Aapne.

Aashiq Banaya Aapne also starred Emraan Hashmi and Sonu Sood. The film follows a love triangle between the characters. She won several awards for this film. Her on-screen chemistry with Emraan in the film won people's hearts.

Her other films include Bhagam Bhag, Dhol, Risk, Good Boy Bad Boy, Speed, and others. After doing several films, Tanushree started to stay away from the limelight.

Tanushree Dutta calls Nana Patekar ‘pathological liar’ as she reacts to his defense on MeToo allegations

Tanushree Dutta reacted to the defense Nana Patekar offered against #MeeToo allegations leveled against him. In a recent interview, the veteran actor called it a “lie” and said that there was nothing to discuss on that matter. A few days ago, Tanushree penned a long note as she expressed her anger at the actor.

On June 24, the actress took to her Instagram handle and reacted to Nana Patekar’s comment denying all the #MeToo allegations leveled against him by the actress.

The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress wrote, “How big a liar Nana Patekar is the whole world knows now after the varanasi boy slapping incident. Nana first tried to made it look like to slap the kid was part of shoot & then he got severe public backlash for trying to cover up his abuse. Then he suddenly took a u turn & apologised half heartedly.Why take 6 years to respond to #metoo??”

The actress revealed that she experienced “severe harassment” from a group of unknown people in the past few years.

She wrote, “I was followed & stalked by strangers wherever I went. Freak Accidents and several attempts to poison me with various substances ensued relentlessly. There were a few attempts to corner me and manipulate me into dangerous situations with strangers too,” further adding how she would witness unusual things around her while it seemed that people around were “hired goons.” Click here to read the story.

Tanushree Dutta's social media profile

The actress's Instagram handle currently has 380K followers (July 15) and she follows 640 accounts with 1034 posts. Tanushree often shares pictures and videos of herself to keep her fans updated about her life.

