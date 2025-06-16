Jennifer Garner Shares Never-Seen-Before Shot of Ben Affleck as She Honors Him on Father’s Day, SEE Here

Jennifer Garner honored her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, on the occasion of Father’s Day. The actress shared an unseen picture of the Justice League star with one of his kids when they were born. The 13-Going-on-30 star shares three kids with the actor and has been co-parenting them following their divorce in 2018.

Meanwhile, the adorable picture of Affleck with one of his kids comes after the reports of Garner’s fiancé, John Miller, banning the actor from their upcoming wedding ceremony.

Jennifer Garner’s Father’s Day wish for ex-husband Ben Affleck

In the picture shared by Jennifer Garner, Affleck is lying on the sofa with one of his kids wrapped in a swaddle and put on his chest. Below the picture, the actress wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to 3 people’s favorite landing spot.”

Despite the separation, Affleck and Garner have managed their duties as co-parents well. The duo is often seen working shifts picking up and dropping off their kids at classes.

Previously, in conversation with GQ, the AIR actor revealed that he is lucky to be co-parenting three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with his ex-wife. He said, “I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great.” Affleck added, “We work together well.”

A source close to the couple also revealed to the media outlet in March that the Good Will Hunting star “would definitely be open to giving things another shot with Jen if the timing is ever right.”

They also added that “Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives.”

However, the feelings aren’t mutual on Garner’s part. The actress is happy and moving on with her current partner and fiancé, John Miller.

