10 Brad Pitt Movies to Watch Before F1: The Movie Releases

Brad Pitt is one of the most successful actors in the industry, and he has proven that time and again with his brilliant onscreen performances. Here are top 10 movies of the actor to stream before F1.

Rashi Desai
Written by Rashi Desai
Updated on Jun 17, 2025
Getty Images
Brad Pitt via Getty Images

Brad Pitt is set to return to the big screens with his upcoming movie, F1. The actor will don the racer suit, as his character in the film, Sonny Hayes, takes up the sport thirty years after his career ended due to an accident.

While there is no doubt about Brad Pitt’s performance in the new cinematic piece, as he has time and again proven his versatility. 

Ahead of the big F1 release, here are the top 10 Brad Pitt movies to stream.

Sr. No. Name of the Movie Release Year Genre Character Name Synopsis 
1. Money Ball 2011 Sports/Comedy Billy Beane Athletics manager Billy Beanes decides to challenge the old-school team selection method by building a baseball team using an innovative computer-generated analysis.
2.  The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 2009 Romance/Fantasy Benjamin Button The Academy Award-winning movie is based on an elderly man who ages in reverse. He experiences love, heartbreak, and everything in between before he dies as a baby.
3.  Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 2019 Comedy/Western Cliff Booth Rick and Cliff struggle to regain fame after being washed out from the industry in the 1960s. The twists and turns throughout their journey only make it difficult for them to get to their goal.
4.  Fight Club 1999 Action/Crime Tyler Durden An unhappy and frustrated white-collar insomniac ends up in an underground fight with Tyler, a soap salesman. The duo then set up a venture together.
5.  Ocean's Eleven  2001 Crime/Comedy Rusty Ryan Danny Ocean gets together with a group of associates to hatch a perfect heist plan. The team robs three casinos in Las Vegas in the midst of a big boxing event.
6.  Babylon 2022 Comedy/Drama Jack Conrad The movie perfectly captures the essence of the rise and fall of the film industry. It undergoes the transition from silent pictures to the world of sound films.
7.  Inglorious Basterds 2009 War/Action Lt. Aldo Raine Shoshanna wishes to avenge her family, who were killed by the nazis. While on her mission, she meets Jewish-American guerrilla soldiers who have a similar plan, and things change for her drastically.
8.  Fury 2014 War/Action Wardaddy Wardaddy, along with his team, embarks on a mission, putting many lives in danger. The crew realizes that they are the target but still goes on to attack the nazis.
9.  Wolfs 2024 Thriller/Suspense Nick A crime fixer finds himself in a spiraling situation after he has to work with an unexpected counterpart.
10. The Big Short 2015 Comedy/Thriller Ben Rickert A team of finance experts observes instability in the stock market. Through the research, they are able to discover the flaws

 

Latest Articles