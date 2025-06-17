10 Brad Pitt Movies to Watch Before F1: The Movie Releases

Sr. No. Name of the Movie Release Year Genre Character Name Synopsis

1. Money Ball 2011 Sports/Comedy Billy Beane Athletics manager Billy Beanes decides to challenge the old-school team selection method by building a baseball team using an innovative computer-generated analysis.

2. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 2009 Romance/Fantasy Benjamin Button The Academy Award-winning movie is based on an elderly man who ages in reverse. He experiences love, heartbreak, and everything in between before he dies as a baby.

3. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 2019 Comedy/Western Cliff Booth Rick and Cliff struggle to regain fame after being washed out from the industry in the 1960s. The twists and turns throughout their journey only make it difficult for them to get to their goal.

4. Fight Club 1999 Action/Crime Tyler Durden An unhappy and frustrated white-collar insomniac ends up in an underground fight with Tyler, a soap salesman. The duo then set up a venture together.

5. Ocean's Eleven 2001 Crime/Comedy Rusty Ryan Danny Ocean gets together with a group of associates to hatch a perfect heist plan. The team robs three casinos in Las Vegas in the midst of a big boxing event.

6. Babylon 2022 Comedy/Drama Jack Conrad The movie perfectly captures the essence of the rise and fall of the film industry. It undergoes the transition from silent pictures to the world of sound films.

7. Inglorious Basterds 2009 War/Action Lt. Aldo Raine Shoshanna wishes to avenge her family, who were killed by the nazis. While on her mission, she meets Jewish-American guerrilla soldiers who have a similar plan, and things change for her drastically.

8. Fury 2014 War/Action Wardaddy Wardaddy, along with his team, embarks on a mission, putting many lives in danger. The crew realizes that they are the target but still goes on to attack the nazis.

9. Wolfs 2024 Thriller/Suspense Nick A crime fixer finds himself in a spiraling situation after he has to work with an unexpected counterpart.