Kim Yoo Jung was ‘scared’ to take on Dear X role with Kim Young Dae, reveals what convinced her

Kim Yoo Jung is no newbie in the entertainment industry. Having transitioned from a child actor role to one of the most sought-after young names in the business, she has seen it all. Taking on her part in Dear X, an anticipated role in which she stars alongside Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon, and more, the 25-year-old has opened up about her decision to accept the role after initially hesitating. She revealed that it was director Lee Eung Bok, known to bring out exciting thrillers like Sweet Home, and classic romances like Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and Descendants of the Sun, whose involvement convinced her.

Kim Yoo Jung spills about her role as Baek Ah Jin

Talking to Cosmopolitan Korea, the Lovers of the Red Sky star shared that though she took some time to accept the role, it ended up being the right choice for her. “The original webtoon is well-known, and I heard it is a really interesting story.” However, the difficulty in portraying Baek Ah Jin is what held her back. “I was a bit scared to take it on. But after meeting the director and speaking with him, I gained the confidence to move forward. He explained in detail why I was the right person to play Baek Ah Jin.”

If that wasn’t all, Kim Yoo Jung, who also considers chemistry with fellow actors and crew as important as her acting on set, found the right synergy with the director, making it an enjoyable experience for her overall. “Of course, the script and character are important, but so is the chemistry with the people you are working with. In that sense, I trusted the director.”

She was last seen in Chicken Nugget on Netflix, in a cameo role as Choi Min Ah. However, her latest full-fledged character was with Song Kang for the demon-human love story, My Demon. The show received much love from international audiences who praised its visual charm.

The drama will see her turn into a ruthless top actor who is supported by Yoon Joon Seo, who stays by her side all the time. Played by Kim Young Dae, he lets love guide his path. Dear X is said to be eyeing a 2025 premiere.

