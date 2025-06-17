All the movies getting released by Dulquer Salmaan’s production house Wayfarer Films in Kerala, full list

Dulquer Salmaan is not just a successful actor but also a leading businessman with his various endeavors. Among multiple ventures, the actor has a production house popularly known for distributing films in Kerala.

Keeping this in mind, here’s a list of movies that will be released in theaters in Kerala under Dulquer Salmaan’s production house, Wayfarer Films.

Advertisement

Dulquer Salmaan’s distribution lineup

1. Kuberaa - June 20

Cast: Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil

Director: Sekhar Kammula

Language: Telugu

Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni in lead roles, is slated to hit the big screens on June 20, 2025. The social thriller directed by Sekhar Kammula features the tale of a beggar and a chartered accountant whose lives are intertwined.

With a scam of money swindling from business tycoons at play, the movie features actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and more in key roles.

2. Kingdom - July 25 (Speculative)

Kingdom is a spy action thriller featuring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The film, directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri, is touted to be a duology featuring the tale of a man who rises to become the leader and protector of his people.

3. Kaantha - August 1 (Speculative)

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashri Borse

Director: Selvamani Selvaraj

Language: Tamil

Advertisement

Kaantha is a period drama set in the 1950s of Madras (now Chennai), Tamil Nadu. The movie, touted to focus on the post-Independence transformation of India, is rumored to have DQ playing a prominent superstar from Tamil cinema during that era. However, details about the film haven’t been confirmed yet.

4. Lokah Chapter - 1: Chandra - Onam 2025

Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Dulquer Salmaan (cameo), Tovino Thomas (cameo)

Director: Dominic Arun

Language: Malayalam

Lokah Chapter - 1: Chandra is an ambitious project from Malayalam cinema, bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan himself. The film, directed by Dominic Arun, is said to be the first iteration of a cinematic universe focusing on a series of superheroic events.

While more details are yet to be confirmed, it is expected that the universe will expand with characters played by Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas.

5. Kalamkaval - TBA

Cast: Mammootty, Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, RJ Sooraj

Director: Amitav Ajith

Language: Malayalam

Advertisement

Kalamkaval starring Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead roles, is said to be a crime thriller film based on serial killer Cyanide Mohan. With the Malayali superstar playing the main antagonist, Vinayakan is touted to play a police officer.

ALSO READ: Nagarjuna Akkineni on his first meeting with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Coolie: ‘I made him come back 6-7 times’