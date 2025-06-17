All the movies getting released by Dulquer Salmaan’s production house Wayfarer Films in Kerala, full list
Here’s a list of South films Dulquer Salmaan’s production house is slated to release in Kerala theatres.
Dulquer Salmaan is not just a successful actor but also a leading businessman with his various endeavors. Among multiple ventures, the actor has a production house popularly known for distributing films in Kerala.
Keeping this in mind, here’s a list of movies that will be released in theaters in Kerala under Dulquer Salmaan’s production house, Wayfarer Films.
Dulquer Salmaan’s distribution lineup
1. Kuberaa - June 20
- Cast: Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil
- Director: Sekhar Kammula
- Language: Telugu
Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni in lead roles, is slated to hit the big screens on June 20, 2025. The social thriller directed by Sekhar Kammula features the tale of a beggar and a chartered accountant whose lives are intertwined.
With a scam of money swindling from business tycoons at play, the movie features actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and more in key roles.
2. Kingdom - July 25 (Speculative)
Kingdom is a spy action thriller featuring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The film, directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri, is touted to be a duology featuring the tale of a man who rises to become the leader and protector of his people.
3. Kaantha - August 1 (Speculative)
- Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashri Borse
- Director: Selvamani Selvaraj
- Language: Tamil
Kaantha is a period drama set in the 1950s of Madras (now Chennai), Tamil Nadu. The movie, touted to focus on the post-Independence transformation of India, is rumored to have DQ playing a prominent superstar from Tamil cinema during that era. However, details about the film haven’t been confirmed yet.
4. Lokah Chapter - 1: Chandra - Onam 2025
- Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Dulquer Salmaan (cameo), Tovino Thomas (cameo)
- Director: Dominic Arun
- Language: Malayalam
Lokah Chapter - 1: Chandra is an ambitious project from Malayalam cinema, bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan himself. The film, directed by Dominic Arun, is said to be the first iteration of a cinematic universe focusing on a series of superheroic events.
While more details are yet to be confirmed, it is expected that the universe will expand with characters played by Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas.
5. Kalamkaval - TBA
- Cast: Mammootty, Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, RJ Sooraj
- Director: Amitav Ajith
- Language: Malayalam
Kalamkaval starring Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead roles, is said to be a crime thriller film based on serial killer Cyanide Mohan. With the Malayali superstar playing the main antagonist, Vinayakan is touted to play a police officer.
