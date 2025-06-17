Nagarjuna Akkineni on his first meeting with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Coolie: ‘I made him come back 6-7 times’

Nagarjuna Akkineni is geared up for the release of Kuberaa on June 20, 2025, co-starring Dhanush. Now, in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran star recalled his first interaction with Coolie.

In his words, the actor said, “I remember how Lokesh came to me and asked, ‘Do you mind playing an antagonist?’ I just said, Tell me the script, and I will think about it. I am not against it.”

“He then told me it’s okay if I don’t like the script, we could have a cup of tea, talk and he would leave as is. Then Lokesh narrated the script, and halfway through, I was hooked. I made him come back 6-7 times to listen to it,” he added.

Nagarjuna concluded his words by revealing that if anyone asks him how he felt working in Coolie, the answer would be “very liberating.”

Talking about the movie, Coolie is an action entertainer with Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, features Nagarjuna and Upendra Rao in key roles.

Moreover, the actioner has Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance, which is expected towards the end of the film. Other than such stars, the film also has Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and more in the ensemble cast.

Interestingly, the movie would have a special dance cameo by Pooja Hegde.

The much-awaited movie is slated to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025. As the film releases during the Independence week, it will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2.

Coming to Nagarjuna Akkineni’s work front, the actor will be seen in the Sekhar Kammula directorial Kuberaa. The social thriller, which has Dhanush as the co-lead, features the twisted tale of a beggar and a chartered accountant who delve into the world of money scam, swindling from a business tycoon.

Aside from the lead actors, the movie has Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Dilip Tahil, and many more in key roles.

Furthermore, there are also reports that Nagarjuna might be appearing alongside Rajinikanth in Jailer 2. An official confirmation on the same hasn't been made yet.

