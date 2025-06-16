Amid Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour shift row, Prabhas’ The Raja Saab makers reveal director worked 16-18 hours every day

Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, is slated to hit the big screens on December 5, 2025. Ahead of the same, the makers have dropped the teaser with the makers revealing working hours.

As the makers were interacting with India Today during The Raja Saab teaser event, they revealed that the director worked 16-18 hours every day for the high-quality output.

The team said, “It’s already public how the film took two and a half years. The first difficult thing that we executed was that we had our big schedule post Kalki starting by the end of July-mid August to the end of December.”

“I don’t know how Maruthi managed. He started at 6 am and ended at 11 pm, and continued this for more than 120 days,” producer TG Vishwa Prasad explained.

Moreover, the filmmaker detailed that the movie is a grand cinematic venture, which is highly dramatic and has a 40-minute-long climax. The team also highlighted how the VFX required 300 days to achieve the desired quality.

Interestingly, the producer’s comment comes after there has been a discourse on actors’ working time, with many supporting a proper 8-hour duration.

The Raja Saab features the tale of a young man who is eyeing an ancestral property. In the hope of flipping it and earning a huge fortune, the man enters a haunted mansion, changing his life forever.

How he manages to escape from the predicament is showcased in the rest of the horror-comedy film. With the Rebel Star in the lead role, the movie has actors like Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, and many more.

The flick, which was initially slated to release on April 10, 2025, had to be postponed its release due to pending work. Now, the film will be hitting the big screens in December this year.

Coming to Prabhas’ work front, the Kalki 2898 AD actor is currently involved in the works of his period venture, tentatively titled PrabhasHanu (Fauji).

Furthermore, the Rebel Star will soon be joining hands with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the cop action drama Spirit. The film will feature the story of an angry young officer with Bollywood diva Triptii Dimri playing the co-lead.

