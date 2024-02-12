10 most addictive Korean dramas of all time: Business Proposal, Goblin, more

Korean dramas are addictive and keep the viewers hooked for more and more. They may be cute romances, passionate love, murder mysteries or just stories of daily life. One can always bank on famous K-dramas like Business Proposal, Goblin, Glower of Evil, Reply 1988 and many more K-dramas for a good binge session. Here is a list of the top 10 most addictive Korean dramas.

10 most addictive Korean dramas for a perfect binge session

1. Business Proposal

Business Proposal became a massive hit in 2022. The drama starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejong, Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah is a romance comedy which takes stereotypical elements from the classic K-dramas and follows the same route but does it in a very self-aware fashion. It has everything from the race for inheritance to fake relationships.

2. Reply 1988

Reply 1988 is a 2015 slice-of-life drama which tells the story of a neighbourhood in the late 1980s. The lighthearted drama deals with the everyday lives of the people living in the neighbourhood together which includes the school students and their families, and the warmth and compassion they have for each other. Lee Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol, Park Bo Gum, Go Kyung Pyo and Lee Dong Hwi take on the main role in the series.

3. Flower of Evil

Flower of Evil was released in 2020 and stars Lee Joong Gi, Moon Chae Won, Jang Hee Jin and Seo Hyun Woo. It is a psychological thriller and tells the story of Baek Hee Sung who hides his true identity and starts a family with the detective Cha Ji Won. He is hiding some dark secrets, especially from his wife.

4. Mr Queen

Mr Queen is a historical drama which features Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun. A top chef from the contemporary world timeslips to the Joseon times into the body of the Queen. There is undeniably chemistry between the two and they eventually end up falling in love.

5. Crash Landing on You

Crash Landing on You is a 2019 romance comedy that became an international sensation. The story revolves around a rich South Korean heiress Yoon Se Ri who lands in North Korea during a paragliding accident. Stranded in the new country, she comes across a North Korean army officer Ri Jung Hyuk who takes charge of hiding her identity and helping her get back home. Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, So Ji Hye and Kim Jung Hyun take the lead roles in the drama. It is a heartwarming romance.

6. Goblin

Goblin was released in 2016 and is a fantasy romance. It is a super hit drama which is still counted amongst the best K-dramas. It tells the story of a warrior Kim Shin who was executed by his King and was cursed to live on for centuries until he found his bride. In modern-day Seoul, the undead Goblin finally finds his bride but fate has other plans. Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na feature as the main characters.

7. Descendants of the Sun

Descendants of the Sun stars Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo and Kin Ji Won. This romance drama received a lot of love from the fans because of the chemistry shared between the on-screen couples. It revolves around the love story of a military personnel and a medical professional.

8. Itaewon Class

Released in 2020, Itaewon Class, tells the story of Park Saeroyi who is expelled from school after he gets into a fight with a bully who is the son of a big businessman. His life drastically changes as his father passes away. He establishes a small pub in Itaewon and challenges the business so that his pub would surpass the business one day. the uplifting drama stars Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi.

9. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a comforting law K-drama. It was released in 2022 and stars Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh and Kang Ki Young. The drama tells the story of a lawyer who is neurodivergent. The series explores her struggles and achievements. The drama was critically acclaimed and also appreciated by people who practice law for portraying reality closely.

10. Hospital Playlist

The Hospital Playlist series is a fun comedy which surrounds a group of doctors who have been friends together since college. The first season of the series was released in 2020 and featured Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung and Jeon Mi Do in the lead roles.

Conclusion

Goblin, Me Queen, Reply 1988, Itaewon Class and more are some of the most addictive Korean dramas. Even after years of their release, fans keep going back to them again and again. These dramas have a sense of relatability and play with the emotions of the viewers which makes them addictive and the most watched K-dramas. Be sure to check out these dramas if you are looking for a weekend binge.

