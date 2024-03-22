10 must-watch shows like All of Us Are Dead

All of Us are Dead is a zombie apocalypse series. The second season is in the making and is expected to be released soon. It tells the story of a high school where there is a zombie virus breakout and the students are locked inside. They fight to either survive or turn into a zombie. As fans eagerly wait for the second season, here are shows like All of Us Are Dead to add to your watch list.

Best horror thriller shows like All of Us Are Dead

Kingdom

The first season of this horror K-drama was released in 2019. Kingdom became an international sensation upon its release. The historical horror is set during the Joseon dynasty and tells the story of the Crown Prince who goes on a journey with his guard to find a physician for his ill father. It is a zombie apocalypse drama. It stars Ju Hi Hoon, Ryu Seung Ryoung, Bae Doo Na and Kim Sung Gyu.

Happiness

Starring Park Hyung Shin and Han Hyo Joo, Happiness revolves around an in which there is a virus breakout which changes humans into monsters. The apartment is sealed away from the rest of the world and the residents have to fight for survival.

Squid Game

The drama series Squid Game was released in September 2021 and has marked two years since. Squid Game is a Korean drama series based on a survival game that is directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk and stars Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, and Anupam Tripathi. Squid Game Season 2 has also been confirmed by Netflix which is expected to release by the end of 2024.

Hellbound

Released in 2021, Hellbound is a drama based on the webtoon by Yeon Sang Ho and Choi Kyu Seok. The second season will be released this year. It deals with the fantastical and superstitions and cult. The world is suddenly plagued by mysterious creatures and a new cult is formed that seem suspicious.

Gyeongseong Creature

Gyeongseong Creature is set in 1945 colonial South Korea when it was under Japanese rule. Jang Tae Sang is a rich man and is considered a well-rounded person who is smart and considered a reliable source of information. Yoon Chae Ok is renowned in her field of finding missing people. In a search for her mother, Yoon Chae Ok crosses paths with Jang Tae Sang. They soon discover a horrible creature in the hospital of doom.

Sweet Home

Sweet Home Season 1 was released in 2020. Song Kang, Go Min Si, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Do Hyun and other amazing actors play the main parts in this horror drama. Strange incidents start occurring in the apartment complex where the main character moves in as people start turning into monsters. It's a fight for survival. The second season picked up from when the first season ended. In the latest season, survivors live together in the baseball stadium and try to survive while monsters lurk outside and also within them.

Revenant

The horror thriller Revenant stars Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se and Hong Kyung in the lead roles. The drama tells the story of a woman who is seemingly possessed by a demon. She receives some objects left by her late father and since then mysterious deaths have started taking place around her. Along with a lieutenant in the violent crimes investigation team and a Korean folklore professor, she tries to find the truth.

Save Me

Save Me is a 2017 drama that has elements of thriller and horror. The drama is adapted from the webtoon Out of the World. It tells the story of a family who slowly start becoming a part of a cult. The main character and her family move to a totally new place after her father's business fails. As the family deals with the turmoil, they come across a spiritual leader who offers them the right path, and hence the family gets sucked into the cult. The drama stars Seo Ye Ji, Ok Taecyeon, Woo Do Hwan, and Jo Sung Ha.

Death’s Game

Death's Game story surrounds the life of a man who is going through a low phase in his career and love life. One day he decides to end his life but Death herself comes to meet him and challenges him to a game of life and death. He reincarnates as 12 people who are bound to die and he has to try and survive.

Island

Island is a 2022 drama whose second season premiered in 2023. It is adapted from the webtoon by Yoon In Wan and illustrated by Yang Kyung Il. The drama tells the story of Won Min Ah who is a single child whose father runs a big corporation. She grows up spoilt and because of her attitude, her father sends her to Jeju island to learn more and become humble. In this island though, evil lurks in the corner. Kim Nam Gill, Lee Da Hee and Cha Eun Woo take the main role in the drama.

Conclusion

All of Us Are Dead is a gripping story of survival and humanity. There is a lot of hype around the second season as the cast returns for the thrilling project. The series became a global hit upon its release as it discussed themes of bullying, apocalypse, choices, family, love and more. Happiness, Kingdom and Hellbound are some shows like All of Us Are Dead which fans can check out.

