10 Neighborhood love stories in K-dramas: Love Next Door, Reply 1988, Lovely Runner and more

Neighbors to lovers is a popular trope which is often seen in K-dramas. It is an exciting cliche which promises chemistry between the protagonists. Dramas like Reply 1988, Love Next Door, Welcome to Samdalri and many more follow characters who end up falling for their neighbors. Here are the 10 best neighborhood romances in K-dramas.

Love Next Door

Love Next Door tells the story of two people who grow up together being neighbors. Jung So Min takes on the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job. Jung Hae In plays the successful young architect, Choi Seunh Hyo. He spent a lot of time with his mother's friend's daughter as a child. They grow apart with time but reunite as adults.

Reply 1988

Reply 1988 is a 2015 slice-of-life drama which tells the story of a neighbourhood in the late 1980s. The lighthearted drama deals with the everyday lives of the people living in the neighbourhood together and the warmth and compassion they have for each other. The drama follows the love stories and daily lives of people. Lee Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol, Park Bo Gum, Go Kyung Pyo and Lee Dong Hwi take on the main role in the series.

Advertisement

Lovely Runner

The drama Lovely Runner tells the story of Im Sol who has immense love for her idol Ryu Seon Jae who is one of the top celebrities. Due to an incident during her childhood, she could not follow her dreams but in those times of distress, she found comfort with her idol. Unfortunately, Ryu Seon Jae passes away untimely. Im Sol is transported to the past where she can change the course of time. Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok take on the main roles.

Welcome to Samdalri

The drama tells the story of a successful photographer Jo Sam Dal who has fallen from grace due to an incident. She returned to her hometown, a place she always wanted to avoid. Here she reunites with her childhood friend Jo Young Pil who is a weather forecaster. The two grew up together as neighbors and ended up dating each other. However, they break up due to reasons. But love blossoms once more when they reunite. Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun take on the main roles in the drama.

Advertisement

Doona!

The drama tells the story of a former K-pop idol, Lee Doo Na who has retrieved herself from the world. She was once popular and so wherever she goes she gets attention from people. Won Jun is a warm University guy who moves into her shared house and can’t resist her charms. Things slowly start to build up between the two. Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong play the lead couple.

Flower Boy Next Door

The romance comedy Flower Boy Next Door stars Park Shin Hye, Yoon Shi Yoon and Kim Ji Hoon. It tells the story of a woman who likes to spend her time indoors and starts spying on her neighbor. Her friend knows everything about her and starts having feelings for her.

Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump tells the story of Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul who are surgeons. Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul who also goes through a tough time at work. Despite their differences, the two find solace and comfort with each other and slowly heal. It stars Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik.

Advertisement

Fight for My Way

Fight for My Way is a happy K-drama starring Park Seo Joon, Kim Ji Won, Ahn Jae Hong, Song Ha Yoon and Choi Woo Shik. The drama talks about the dreams and hopes of the youth and the struggle one goes through to achieve it. It is an inspiring story filled with comedy and romance. All the main characters live their lives as it comes to them and they are internally struggling to fulfil their dreams and passions.

While You Were Sleeping

While You Were Sleeping is a fantasy romance drama starring Bae Suzy, Lee Jong Suk and Jung Hae In. The story revolves around a girl who can see the future. She comes across a rookie prosecutor and together they try to change the course of the future. The two end up being neighbors and their relationship grows deeper.

My Lovely Liar

The mystery romance My Lovely Liar tells the story of a woman who is able to hear other people’s lies. This makes her lose her faith and trust in human beings. She comes across a music producer who changes her perspective and outlook. Kim So Hyun, Hwang Min Hyun and Seo Ji Hoon play the protagonists in My Lovely Liar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Han Suk Kyu, Chae Won Bin, Han Ye Ri and more embody complex roles entangled in murder case at Such a Close Traitor script reading; Watch