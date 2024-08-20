Han Suk Kyu, Chae Won Bin, Han Ye Ri and more embody complex roles entangled in murder case at Such a Close Traitor script reading; Watch

Han Suk Kyu, the noted South Korean actor who is well known for his role in the hit K-drama Dr. Romantic will soon be leading a psychological thriller K-drama called Such a Close Traitor alongside Chae Won Bin, Han Ye Ri and others. The K-drama has unveiled a close look at the cast’s script reading where they impress by displaying complex personalities and roles.

On August 20, 2024, MBC revealed the first sneak peek of Such a Close Traitor (literal title, subject to change) cast at script reading.

Such a Close Traitor will follow the story of South Korea’s top profiler Jang Tae Soo played by Han Suk Kyu, who gets shocked when he discovers his daughter is connected to a murder case he is currently investigating.

This opens up a web of skepticism and separates the father and daughter as Jang Tae Soo gets wary of his own daughter. Jang Tae Soo’s daughter Jang Ha Bin hides a life-changing secret from his father.

At the script reading, Han Suk Kyu, Chae Won Bin, Han Ye Ri, Noh Jae Won, Yoon Kyung Ho, Oh Yeon Soo, Kim Jung Jin, Choi Yoo Hwa, Yoo Eui Tae, and Lee Shin Ki were spotted.

Meanwhile, Han Suk Kyu and Chae Won Bin showcased a complicated father-and-daughter relationship as they faced each other as an investigator and suspect in a murder investigation.

Han Ye Ri will be seen as Lee Eoh Jin who is in the Criminal Behavior Analysis Team and works under Jang Tae Soo. She is a skeptical person who sees facts above all else and prefers cases over people.

Watch the cast at the script reading below:

Furthermore, Noh Jae Won will play the role of Koo Dae Hong who is comparatively humane though he works in the Criminal Behavior Analysis Team as well. Yoon Kyung Ho will be seen portraying Oh Jung Hwan, head of the violent crimes unit. He is passionate and keeps locking horns with Jang Tae Soo.

Oh Yeon Soo will be seen portraying Han Suk Ku’s Jang Tae Soo’s ex-wife Yoon Ji Soo, she is Jang Ha Bin’s mother who believes she is innocent and is mostly against Tae Soo.

Meanwhile, Such a Close Traitor is set to premiere in October 2024, the final date is yet to be revealed.