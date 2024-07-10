2 men illegally seek EXO and NCT members' addresses in delivery driver's disguise; face 3 million KRW penalty

A few EXO and NCT members’ privacy has recently been invaded by two men who disguised themselves as delivery drivers. According to reports, the suspects wanted to illegally obtain the K-pop idols’ addresses and other personal information. Both of them are facing serious charges of violation and hefty fines.

Two men accused of invading EXO and NCT's privacy face hefty penalties

On July 10, Herald Corp. reported that two men disguised themselves as delivery drivers to obtain the residential addresses of some A-list K-pop idols. The suspects mainly targeted SM entertainment groups like EXO and NCT.

They have since been apprehended by the police and prosecuted. On July 3, Criminal Division 3 of the Soul Eastern District Court revealed that the two individuals Mr. Park and Mr. Kim are facing charges of violation of the Information and Communication Network Act.

Additionally, the court’s chief judge Lee Ho Dong has sentenced them to hefty fines of 3 million KRW each. The revelations also provided some insights into their heinous crimes and the way they lured the K-pop idols into sharing personal information.

According to reports, Mr. Park and Mr. Kim organized broadcasts through a voice chat platform. The two would generally gather at Kim’s house and then contact the SM Entertainment idols.

They would disguise themselves as delivery drivers and ask questions like, “The package has been received, but the house number is not here”, or “The package just has the product name, no address, are you sure you ordered this?”

Reportedly, one EXO and three NCT members have fallen victim to this wicked duo.

Know more about EXO

EXO is a nine-piece leading boy band, that has consistently contributed to the globalization of K-pop. The group’s current lineup consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun. Kris Wu, Zitao, and Lu Han also debuted originally with the band and later departed in 2016.

In April 2012, the group debuted with their first single MAMA. Some of their top hits include Love Shot, Monster, Growl, Overdose, and more.

More about NCT

NCT is a 26-member boy band with different sub-units that produce their own music. The cohesive group was introduced by SM Entertainment in 2016 and currently has six sub-groups including NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, NCT Wish, and NCT DoJaeJung.

