2023 Critics Choice Awards: Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha's Pachinko wins big; Park Eun Bin dazzles in blue

' Pachinko ' continued its streak of winning the US Critics' Choice Awards for Korean-related works for four consecutive years. On the morning of January 16th, at the 28th Critics Choice Awards held in Los Angeles, USA, 'Pachinko', a Korean-related work on Apple TV+, won the top prize which is the Foreign Language Series Award.

The ENA drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', which was nominated in the same category as 'Decision to Leave' directed by Park Chan Wook and 'Pachinko', which were nominated for Best Foreign Language Film, unfortunately failed to win. On this day, the winners in the category were only released on screen without announcing the winners. Actor Kim Min Ha who appeared in 'Pachinko' and actor Park Eun Bin and director Yoo In Sik of ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo' attended the awards ceremony in person.

'Pachinko' went against 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo’, Apple TV+ 'Tehran', Netflix' 'Borgen', '1899', 'Playo', HBO 'My Brilliant Friend', HBO Max 'Garcia!' and was honored with the award. As a result, the 2020 film 'Parasite' won the Foreign Language Film Award and Best Director (Bong Joon Ho), the 2021 film 'Minari' won the Foreign Language Film Award and Child Actor Award (Alan Kim), and the 2022 'Squid Game' won the Foreign Language Series Award and Best Actor in a Drama Series (Lee Jung Jae) and 'Pachinko' also won awards, and works related to Korea enjoyed the joy of winning awards at the Critics Choice Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

Based on the novel of the same name by Korean-American author Lee Min Jin, which was selected as a New York Times bestseller, 'Pachinko' is a drama depicting the lives and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family who resolutely pursued survival and prosperity after leaving their homeland. Jin Ha and Kim Minha performed passionately. 'Decision to Leave' on this day went against Germany's 'Western Front', Argentina's 'Argentina, 1985', Mexico's 'Bardo, a false chronicle mixed with a bit of truth', Belgium's 'Close', and India's 'RRR: Rise Roar'. Revolt' was also nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film Award. The award went to 'RRR' directed by SS Rajamouli.

Meanwhile, the Critics' Choice Awards is a popular culture awards ceremony hosted by the Critics' Choice Association (CCA), the largest critics' organization in the United States and Canada, which started in 1996. It is considered one of the major awards ceremonies along with the Golden Globe Awards and the Actors Guild Awards held in North America.

On this day, Park Eun Bin appeared in a mint-colored long dress with splendid decorations connected like a cape with lace. In particular, Park Eun Bin doubled her feminine charm by decorating her neck and shoulder line with see-through beads. Here, she showed off her elegance with her neatly raised hair and stared at her camera with a confident smile.