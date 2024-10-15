2024 MAMA Awards: aespa, TXT, RIIZE, ENHYPEN, ILLIT, and more K-pop acts are in 1st lineup of performers

return with another amazing lineup of performances. The first lineup of performers has been unveiled for the event’s US and Japan venues. TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ILLIT, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, and more popular K-pop acts are set to take center stage.

On October 15, the 2024 MAMA Awards announced the first lineup of performers. ILLIT, KATSEYE, and RIIZE will perform on the first day of the ceremony in Los Angeles on November 21.

All three of these K-pop groups are currently leading the global trends. ILLIT, a five-piece girl group, that debuted in March 2024, climbed at the top of music charts with their debut single Magnetic. On the other hand, RIIZE made its debut in 2023 and soon garnered significant fame with their refreshing music style.

Meanwhile, KATSEYE is the first global girl group by HYBE and Geffen Records. Back in June, they kickstarted their journey with the first single Debut. Their latest release Touch has been taking over the internet world by storm.

On November 22, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, IVE will take the Japan stage and fill the Kyocera Dome Osaka with energetic performances.

TXT has been on the rise since their debut in 2019. The dynamic boy band is known for their diverse discography, strong stage presence, and visual members. With their seventh mini-album upcoming, fans are eagerly looking forward to their MAMA performance.

Having made their debut in 2020, ENHYPEN quickly rose to fame with their distinctive music style. In particular, through their recent world tour, the boy band clearly showed the power they hold as a top K-pop group.

Meanwhile, IVE is often regarded as the representative 4th generation girl group. They have been receiving continuous acclaim on world-class stages.

The last day of 2024 MAMA Awards will be held on November 23. aespa, ZEROBASEONE, and Japanese boy band INI will take over the Jaoan stage, gifting fans a memorable evening. aespa, known for their power-injecting music and fierce stage presence is once again raising anticipation. While rising boy band ZB1 is set to showcase their talent on a global stage.

