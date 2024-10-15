'Heartbreaking’: Super Junior’s Leeteuk seemingly opposes Seunghan's withdrawal from RIIZE and remembers Henry's case

The news of Seunghan’s sudden departure from RIIZE has taken the K-pop world by shockwave. Heartbroken fans have been protesting to bring him back while also criticizing SM Entertainment for being ‘unable to protect their artist from netizens’ backlash’. Amid the situation, Super Junior leader Leeteuk seems to be declaring his stance.

On his X profile, the 2nd generation K-pop idol reposted a fan post that opposed Seunghan’s sudden exit from RIIZE. The post said, “It is extremely unfortunate how SM and artists in general always prioritize Korean fans’ wishes, which is actually a reminder that nothing changes.”

The fan post talked about how Seunghan received backlash from K-netizens when the news of his return was announced. While international fans wanted him back in the group, he didn’t receive a similar response from his home country.

In particular, the post also reminded others of what happened to Henry Lau, who was a member of Super Junior’s sub-unit Super Junior-M. In 2007, he joined the sub-group and there was speculation that SM Entertainment was thinking of debuting him as a permanent member of the main group. The rumor received massive backlash and later Henry himself talked bout how it had affected him.

Many thought the reason why Leeteuk reshared the fan post might be related to this innocence, which as a leader of Super Junior might have been unforgettable for him.

For the unversed, Seunghan got embroiled in a series of controversies due to some alleged pre-debut activities. As the situation became quite serious, he went on an indefinite hiatus in November 2023.

For a few months there have been rumors of his return to the group and last week SM Entertainment confirmed the same. It was announced that he would participate in the group activities starting this November. However, the news received mixed reactions from netizens, and just two days later it was suddenly announced that Seunghan had withdrawn from RIIZE.

He wrote a letter to the fans, bidding his farewell. He penned that he had taken the decision after careful consideration of the ‘damages caused to the members and the company.’

