TXT's Yeonjun soars to the top of iTunes, Spotify, and Oricon Charts with solo debut track GGUM

TXT’s Yeonjun is making waves on international music charts with his solo debut track! On September 21, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that his new song GGUM debuted at No. 1 on Oricon’s daily digital singles chart in Japan, making him the only foreign artist to achieve this milestone that day.

GGUM also climbed to No. 1 on Line Music’s realtime Top 100 Songs chart in Japan. Additionally, as of 9 AM KST on September 20, the track had already reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 32 regions. It also debuted at No. 1 on Spotify’s Top Songs charts in at least seven regions, including South Korea, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, as of midnight KST on September 21, TXT’s Yeonjun’s music video for GGUM reached No. 1 on YouTube’s Top Trending Videos in 31 regions and No. 1 on YouTube’s Top Trending Music Videos in 40 regions.

On September 19 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), Yeonjun released his solo single GGUM along with its music video. Co-written by Yeonjun, GGUM is a hip-hop track that showcases his confidence on stage.

In the lyrics, Yeonjun confidently expresses that there’s no need to be humble when he’s on stage, declaring he will hit it and emerge victorious. Reflecting on his journey from a small room to where he is now, he embraces the challenge ahead. The playful effect of chewing gum adds a fun vibe to the music video, enhancing the overall mood.

Yeonjun, also known by his full name Choi Yeonjun, is a charismatic K-pop idol, singer, songwriter, rapper, and a member of the popular boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER. He is renowned for his mesmerizing vocals and striking visuals. In addition to his singing and rapping skills, Yeonjun is an exceptionally talented dancer, performing choreography effortlessly and even freestyling on command.

Advertisement

Among the many skilled dancers at HYBE, choreographer Nick Joseph has highlighted Yeonjun for his impressive abilities. Notably, he once taught Yeonjun a complex dance routine in just 45 minutes, a remarkable achievement given the challenges of mastering intricate choreography.

Yeonjun is celebrated for his incredible talent on stage and his effortlessly cool style, earning him the title of K-pop's IT-Boy. In a crowded landscape of boy groups, only a few idols stand out for their exceptional visuals and fashion sense.

Often regarded as the fourth-generation ace, Yeonjun's influence extends beyond music into the fashion realm. With a keen eye for trends and a strong sense of individuality, he navigates the fashion world with ease, making bold statements and pushing boundaries.

ALSO READ: Happy TXT’s Yeonjun Day: Exploring fourth gen all rounder’s versatile charms including singing, acting and more