2024 Asia Artist Awards 2nd performers lineup: LE SSERAFIM, EXO’s Suho, and more to join NewJeans, ZB1 on Dec 27 stage

The 9th Asia Artist Awards is all set to take place on December 27. Ahead of the highly anticipated ceremony, the performers' lineups are gradually being announced. Previously, it was confirmed that NewJeans, ZEROBASEONE, NCT 127, and more popular K-pop acts will take center stage. As per the latest updates, LE SSERAFIM, EXO’s Suho, KISS OF LIFE, and more are set to join them.

On October 14, AAA 2024 unveiled the 2nd lineup of performers. LE SSERAFIM, EXO’s Suho, KISS OF LIFE, &TEAM, TWS, and WHIB have been confirmed to perform on December 27. Previously, the first lineup announced NewJeans, ZEROBASEONE, NCT 127 WayV, QWER, and BIBI as the performers for the same day.

LE SSERAFIM, who debuted in 2022, rapidly rose to global popularity with their catchy songs and addictive choreographies. With their latest mini-album, CRAZY, the girl group created history as the first 4th generation girl group to have three consecutive albums entering Billboard 200’s top 10. The title track of the same name also charted high on the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks, becoming the highest performance by any girl group in 2024. In addition, they also made their Coachella debut this year and won the PUSH Performance of the Year award at the VMAs. Their addition to the AAA 2024 performers lineup is brewing significant excitement.

On the other hand, EXO’s Suho is reaching many milestones as a solo artist. With his third mini-album, Dotted Line (1 to 3), he has shown a wide spectrum of musical brilliance. In addition, he also successfully completed his first solo concert tour this year and is now set to visit India for K-WAVE Festival 2024.

In addition, he has been nominated in both singer and actor categories at the upcoming 9th Asia Artist Awards. With his various activities, all eyes are on his solo stage at the ceremony.

Having made their debut just a year ago, KISS OF LIFE achieved breakthrough results on music charts with their latest title track, Sticky. Their rising status as the trending girl group is raising anticipation for their AAA stage. Meanwhile, TWS, &TEAM, and WHIB are all emerging boy bands who have successfully established the backdrop of their bright future with their latest releases.

