Love in the Big City star Nam Yoon Su issues apology after actor's explicit photo repost controversy; know what happened

Nam Yoon Su is under fire due to his latest controversial social media activity. He reposted 19+ content on social media and fans shared its screenshot, calling him out for such activity while being a public figure. After some time, he and his agency clarified that the repost happened accidentally and he tried to prove his innocence; however, fans were not convinced. Following that, he took to his Instagram story to issue an apology regarding the incident, as reported by K-media Star News on April 13.

Advertisement

The Love in the Big City star reposted a photo of a provocative cartoon of a woman’s lower body with balloon illustrations. After allegedly finding out about the post about 20-30 minutes later, Nam Yoon Su quickly deleted it. At first, he was stunned at how the post got shared and even wondered if his account was getting hacked. According to him, his phone was in his pocket when the repost happened without his knowledge.

Later, a source from Nam Yoon Su’s management label, Agency Garten, shared, “While driving, his phone was in his pocket, and somehow, the relevant post was uploaded. It was not hacking.” Fans were confused by the different kinds of statements and didn't know what to believe. However, both were unanimous in the opinion that Nam Yoon Su did not do the controversial act on purpose.

They linked the mishap with Instagram’s new repost feature, which allows users to share another user’s content by tapping on the post, and the function does not ask the user for confirmation before reposting. On the same day, Nam Yoon Su wrote in his stories, "I belatedly realized that an unpleasant post was reposted without my knowledge." The post further read, "I sincerely apologize and feel upset to have caused discomfort to many people."

Advertisement

He also assured that such incidents wouldn't recur, stating, "I will take greater care in the future." He even shared a screenshot of his Instagram for you page, attempting to prove that he indulged in only normal content and didn't watch any 18+ stuff. Even though he tried to control the situation through the statement and screenshot, fans expressed suspicions regarding whether he was being honest about the repost being accidental.

ALSO READ: 61st Baeksang Arts Awards Snubs: Park Shin Hye for The Judge from Hell, Jisung for Connection, Love in the Big City, and more