2PM’s Lee Junho prepares to launch own agency after ending 17-year ties with JYP Entertainment: Report

Lee Junho is set to take on a new venture by launching an independent one-man agency. He made the decision for smoother operation of his career as a K-pop idol and as an actor, as reported by Allkpop on April 28. His own agency formation comes after the end of his 17-year-long ties with his former agency, JYP Entertainment, on April 15, making it pivotal for his career. He reportedly made quite a bit of progress in gathering staff and making other arrangements for the agency setup.

The King the Land actor plans to shape his solo career by managing it himself through his own agency. Only his Japan schedule will still be handled by JYP Entertainment. As per an entertainment industry insider's statement to K-media on April 27, Lee Junho is finalizing preparations and gearing up for the launch of his own agency. He is currently building a team with experienced staff, including people he has built relationships of trust with due to working with them previously. Those people reportedly include Yang Hye Young, a seasoned entertainment industry expert.

Yang Hye Young previously led CJ ENM's brand strategy division and played a key role in shaping pop culture trends and Lee Junho's yet-to-be-named agency is set to benefit from his expertise and experience. She is speculated to be looking after the marketing and strategy of Lee Junho's new venture. She spearheaded a visionary project in CJ ENM's performance division, revolutionizing pop culture with its innovative approach. The actor, renowned for his versatility in projects like The Red Sleeve (2021-22) and Wok of Love (2018), is set to take on exciting new roles in upcoming endeavors, further showcasing his range.

Lee Junho currently has two works in progress, and their promotions, etc., will be looked after by his new agency. The upcoming projects include Typhoon Company and Chashero. He is set to return as the CEO after his King the Land role with Typhoon Company. Set against the backdrop of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) foreign exchange crisis, the drama eyes a 2025 release. Before Typhoon Company, the actor concluded the filming of Cashero, a webtoon-based superhero K-drama that is set for this year's fourth quarter release, as per Netflix.

