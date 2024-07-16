The Korean entertainment industry has produced some of the most talented and phenomenal actors who star in equally fascinating projects. However, the industry is not just about the glitz and glam; it's also a realm where some of the industry's biggest stars are making savvy real estate investments.

Some of the big names in the acting world have ventured into the world of real estate investment, increasing their net worth to millions. From YoonA to Kim Soo Hyun, many K-drama actors have leveraged their fame and fortune to build impressive property portfolios.

YoonA

Recently, it has been reported that the King the Land star significantly increased her net worth through real estate investments with a building she purchased in 2018 in Gangnam. The property is located near Dosan Daero and was completed in 2014. With two basement floors and four floors above ground, the actor bought it under her own name for 10 billion KRW.

In June 2023, the building's land was sold for 172 million KRW per pyeong. The land area has a total of 141 pyeong which brings the estimated market price to 24.3 billion KRW (17.7 million USD). However, an industry insider estimates the actual market value of the building to be around 25 billion KRW.

Jun Ji Hyun

Actress Jun Ji Hyun, known as a "real estate mogul" in the entertainment industry, sold a five-story commercial building in Nonhyeon Dong, Gangnamgu, Seoul for 23.5 billion KRW in 2021. She had originally purchased it for around 8.6 billion KRW in 2007, netting a profit of 14.9 billion KRW. Her entire real estate portfolio, including properties in Gangnamgu, Samseong Dong, Nonhyeon Dong, and Yongsangu, is estimated to be worth between 140 billion and 150 billion KRW.

Kim Soo Hyun

Korea’s beloved actor Kim Soo Hyun, who garnered immense fame from his recent K-drama Queen of Tears, also includes an elaborate profile of property investment. The actor owns three prestigious properties, among which his primary residence is situated at Galleria Forêt in Seongsu Dong, which was purchased in October 2013 for 4.02 billion KRW, it’s now valued at an estimated 13.5 billion KRW.

Moreover, he also owns a 170-square-meter property at Seoul Forest Trimage, acquired in May 2014 for 3.02 billion KRW. Additionally, he bought a private penthouse earlier this year valued at 8.8 billion KRW.

Hyun Bin

Hyun Bin, known for his roles in popular series such as Crash Landing on You, Memories of Alhambra, Lovely Sam Soon, and more, also has lavish real estate investments. The actor recently listed his penthouse unit at Walkerhill Podovilel in the exclusive Achiul Village in Guri for 4.80 billion KRW. Within just four years, the value of the house rose by around 2.20 billion KRW and the unit is worth a total of 7.00 billion KRW currently. Following his marriage with Son Ye Jin in 2022, the couple lived in the house together for 2 years.

Hyeri

The famed actress and variety show star Hyeri also deserves a mention on the list for her smart real estate investments. The actress recently purchased a building in Yeoksam Dong, Gangnam, Seoul, which is a 20-year-old property. She bought the building for 4.39 billion KRW and renovated it to a four-story building, which now has a total floor area of 499.8 square meters. Currently, the combined market value of the building and land is estimated at 7.5 billion KRW, reflecting a significant increase of 3 billion KRW.

