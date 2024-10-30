From The Trunk to Gangnam B-Side, Brewing Love and more: 12 exciting K-drama and OTT releases in November 2024
The Trunk, Gangnam B-Side and many more K-dramas and OTT series would be releasing this November. Here is a look.
The Trunk, Gangnam B-Side, Brewing Love and many other K-dramas and OTT shows and films will be premiering in November 2024. It is an exciting month as fans will be blessed with 12 new shows. Moreover, viewers can enjoy series from various genres; From romance-comedy to thriller and much more. Here are the 12 K-dramas and shows which will be released this November.
Brewing Love
- Genre: Romance, comedy, business
- Cast: Kim Sejeong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun, Baek Sung Chul
- Director: Park Seon Ho
- Number of episodes: 12
- Date of release: November 4, 2024
- Network: ENA
Kim Sejeong plays the role of Chae Yong Joo, who is a sales representative at a beverage company. Lee Jong Won appears as Yoon Min Joo, an owner of a local brewery. As his local brewery grabs the attention of the people, the beverage company's sales are in jeopardy. Chae Yonh Joo being a dedicated employee takes matters into her own hands.
Gangnam B-Side
- Genre: Action, crime, mystery, thriller
- Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yoon Kyung, BIBI
- Director: Park Noo Ri
- Number of episodes: 8
- Date of release: November 6, 2024
- Network: Disney+
Gangnam B-Side revolves around a detective who was demoted but has to take matters into his own hands as his daughter's friend joins the list of missing people from Gangnam. He is joined by a prosecutor and a broker in his search for the truth. They get involved in a world filled with crime, corruption, and evil.
Face Me
- Genre: Medical, thriller
- Cast: Lee Min Ki, Ha Ji Hyun, Lee Yi Kyung, Jeon Bae Soo
- Director: Ahn Sang Hoon
- Number of episodes: 12
- Date of release: November 6, 2024
- Network: KBS2
Face Me is a medical drama in which a cold plastic surgeon and an enthusiastic young detective chase the truth of the case through reconstructive plastic surgery for victims of crime. It depicts a process in which a man and a woman with opposite temperaments accidentally cooperate and permeate each other.
Mr. Plankton
- Genre: Comedy, Romance
- Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Lee You Mi, Oh Jung Se, Kim Hae Sook
- Director: Hong Jong Chan
- Number of episodes: 10
- Date of release: November 8, 2024
- Network: Netflix
Mr Plankton is a romantic comedy about individuals who, like plankton, struggle to fit in or connect with others. The story follows a man who has always lived as a drifter, never staying in one place because no one has ever asked him to. He finally meets a woman who is willing to give him love and wants him to stay.
The Fiery Priest 2
- Genre:
- Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, Kim Sung Kyun, Sung Joon, BIBI, Seo Hyun Woo
- Director: Park Bo Ram
- Number of episodes: 12
- Date of release: November 8, 2024
- Network: SBS
The Fiery Priest Season 2 tells the story of a Catholic priest who has anger management issues. He and a detective come together to solve the murder mystery of an elderly priest. For Season 1, the Catholic priest, the detective, and the prosecutor also teamed up to solve a murder mystery.
Marry You
- Genre: Romance
- Cast: Lee Yi Kyung, Jo Soo Mi, Koo Jun Hoe, Ji Yi Soo
- Director: Yoon Yeo Chang
- Number of episodes: 12
- Date of release: November 16, 2024
- Network: Channel A
The story revolves around a man who is a bachelor and does everything it takes to avoid marriage. A civil servant from the Marriage Encouragement Team is dispatched to take care of his situation and make him get married. The twist is that she herself doesn't believe in marriage.
Parole Examiner Lee
- Genre: Law
- Cast: Go Soo, Kwon Yu Ri, Baek Ji Won, Lee Hak Joo
- Director: Yoon Sang Ho
- Number of episodes: 12
- Date of release: November 18
- Network: tvN
Lee Han Shin, a parole examiner, combats wealthy individuals exploiting the system, enforcing justice his way. He teams up with Choi Hwa Ran, a private lending legend recovering lost money. Detective An Seo Yun and arrogant chaebol heir Ji Myeong Seob complicate the battle for justice.
Zombieverse: New Blood
- Genre: Reality, variety show
- Cast: Taeyeon, Jo Se Ho, Yook Sung Jae, Deffcon, Code Kunst, Kwon Eun Bi, DEX, DinDin, Lee Si Young and more
- Date of release: November 19, 2024
- Network: Netflix
Zombieverse: New Blood is the second season of the gripping reality show Zombieverse. In this zombie-themed variety show, survivors navigate a viral outbreak, fighting to stay alive in a world overrun by zombies. In each episode, cast members face different quests to secure essentials like food, transportation, and shelter. Anyone bitten by a zombie must be left behind. Celebrities fro various fields come together to participate in this horror survival show.
When the Phone Rings
- Genre: Thriller, romance, mystery
- Cast: Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, Jang Gyu Ri
- Director: Park Sang Woo
- Number of episodes: 12
- Date of release: November 22, 2024
- Network: MBC
The drama tells the story of a young spokesperson of the Blue House whose life takes a turn when he gets a call telling him that his wife has been kidnapped. His wife is a sign language interpreter with aphasia. Though the two are married, they never talk or spend time with each other. They married for convenience.
Love Your Enemy
- Genre: Romance, Comedy
- Cast: Ju Ji Hoon, Jung Yu Mi, Kim Ye Won, Lee Si Woo
- Director: Park Joon Hwa
- Number of episodes: 12
- Date of release: November 23, 2024
- Network: tvN
The story revolves around Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won who were once lovers but had to separate due to family feuds. After the painful breakup, they both go their separate ways. Fate reunites them after 15 years and their passionate love for each other does not seem to have faded.
The Trunk
- Genre: Romance, mystery
- Cast: Gong Yoo, Seo Hyun Jin, Jung Yun Ha, Kim Dong Won
- Director: Kim Kyu Tae
- Number of episodes: 8
- Date of release: November 29, 2024
- Network: Netflix
The mystery romance featuring Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin, The Trunk, revolves around the story of the head of a marriage service agency and a music producer. Both have completely different ideas of marriage and hence disagree with each other often. While Gong Yoo's character believes in marriage, Seo Hyun Jin's doesn't.
Tale of Lady Ok
- Genre: Historical, romance
- Cast: Lim Ji Yeon, Choo Young Woo, Yeonwoo, Kim Jae Won
- Director: Jin Hyeok
- Number of episodes: 16
- Date of release: November 30, 2024
- Network: JTBC
Tale of Lady Ok tells the story of Ok Tae Young, who is a legal expert with intelligence and a good work ethic. She doesn't hesitate to help people in need even during difficult times, which makes her beloved among people. But she has a secret. Ok Tae Young uses a fake identity, name and status. She comes across a storyteller, Cheon Seung Whee. He falls in love with Ok Tae Young and decides to stay near her.
