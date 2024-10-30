From The Trunk to Gangnam B-Side, Brewing Love and more: 12 exciting K-drama and OTT releases in November 2024

The Trunk, Gangnam B-Side, Brewing Love and many other K-dramas and OTT shows and films will be premiering in November 2024. It is an exciting month as fans will be blessed with 12 new shows. Moreover, viewers can enjoy series from various genres; From romance-comedy to thriller and much more. Here are the 12 K-dramas and shows which will be released this November.

Brewing Love

Genre: Romance, comedy, business

Cast: Kim Sejeong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun, Baek Sung Chul

Director: Park Seon Ho

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: November 4, 2024

Network: ENA

Kim Sejeong plays the role of Chae Yong Joo, who is a sales representative at a beverage company. Lee Jong Won appears as Yoon Min Joo, an owner of a local brewery. As his local brewery grabs the attention of the people, the beverage company's sales are in jeopardy. Chae Yonh Joo being a dedicated employee takes matters into her own hands.

Gangnam B-Side

Genre: Action, crime, mystery, thriller

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yoon Kyung, BIBI

Director: Park Noo Ri

Number of episodes: 8

Date of release: November 6, 2024

Network: Disney+

Gangnam B-Side revolves around a detective who was demoted but has to take matters into his own hands as his daughter's friend joins the list of missing people from Gangnam. He is joined by a prosecutor and a broker in his search for the truth. They get involved in a world filled with crime, corruption, and evil.

Advertisement

Face Me

Genre: Medical, thriller

Cast: Lee Min Ki, Ha Ji Hyun, Lee Yi Kyung, Jeon Bae Soo

Director: Ahn Sang Hoon

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: November 6, 2024

Network: KBS2

Face Me is a medical drama in which a cold plastic surgeon and an enthusiastic young detective chase the truth of the case through reconstructive plastic surgery for victims of crime. It depicts a process in which a man and a woman with opposite temperaments accidentally cooperate and permeate each other.

Mr. Plankton

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Lee You Mi, Oh Jung Se, Kim Hae Sook

Director: Hong Jong Chan

Number of episodes: 10

Date of release: November 8, 2024

Network: Netflix

Mr Plankton is a romantic comedy about individuals who, like plankton, struggle to fit in or connect with others. The story follows a man who has always lived as a drifter, never staying in one place because no one has ever asked him to. He finally meets a woman who is willing to give him love and wants him to stay.

Advertisement

The Fiery Priest 2

Genre:

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, Kim Sung Kyun, Sung Joon, BIBI, Seo Hyun Woo

Director: Park Bo Ram

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: November 8, 2024

Network: SBS

The Fiery Priest Season 2 tells the story of a Catholic priest who has anger management issues. He and a detective come together to solve the murder mystery of an elderly priest. For Season 1, the Catholic priest, the detective, and the prosecutor also teamed up to solve a murder mystery.

Marry You

Genre: Romance

Cast: Lee Yi Kyung, Jo Soo Mi, Koo Jun Hoe, Ji Yi Soo

Director: Yoon Yeo Chang

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: November 16, 2024

Network: Channel A

The story revolves around a man who is a bachelor and does everything it takes to avoid marriage. A civil servant from the Marriage Encouragement Team is dispatched to take care of his situation and make him get married. The twist is that she herself doesn't believe in marriage.

Advertisement

Parole Examiner Lee

Genre: Law

Cast: Go Soo, Kwon Yu Ri, Baek Ji Won, Lee Hak Joo

Director: Yoon Sang Ho

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: November 18

Network: tvN

Lee Han Shin, a parole examiner, combats wealthy individuals exploiting the system, enforcing justice his way. He teams up with Choi Hwa Ran, a private lending legend recovering lost money. Detective An Seo Yun and arrogant chaebol heir Ji Myeong Seob complicate the battle for justice.

Zombieverse: New Blood

Genre: Reality, variety show

Cast: Taeyeon, Jo Se Ho, Yook Sung Jae, Deffcon, Code Kunst, Kwon Eun Bi, DEX, DinDin, Lee Si Young and more

Date of release: November 19, 2024

Network: Netflix

Zombieverse: New Blood is the second season of the gripping reality show Zombieverse. In this zombie-themed variety show, survivors navigate a viral outbreak, fighting to stay alive in a world overrun by zombies. In each episode, cast members face different quests to secure essentials like food, transportation, and shelter. Anyone bitten by a zombie must be left behind. Celebrities fro various fields come together to participate in this horror survival show.

When the Phone Rings

Genre: Thriller, romance, mystery

Cast: Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, Jang Gyu Ri

Director: Park Sang Woo

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: November 22, 2024

Network: MBC

Advertisement

The drama tells the story of a young spokesperson of the Blue House whose life takes a turn when he gets a call telling him that his wife has been kidnapped. His wife is a sign language interpreter with aphasia. Though the two are married, they never talk or spend time with each other. They married for convenience.

Love Your Enemy

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Cast: Ju Ji Hoon, Jung Yu Mi, Kim Ye Won, Lee Si Woo

Director: Park Joon Hwa

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: November 23, 2024

Network: tvN

The story revolves around Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won who were once lovers but had to separate due to family feuds. After the painful breakup, they both go their separate ways. Fate reunites them after 15 years and their passionate love for each other does not seem to have faded.

The Trunk

Genre: Romance, mystery

Cast: Gong Yoo, Seo Hyun Jin, Jung Yun Ha, Kim Dong Won

Director: Kim Kyu Tae

Number of episodes: 8

Date of release: November 29, 2024

Network: Netflix

The mystery romance featuring Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin, The Trunk, revolves around the story of the head of a marriage service agency and a music producer. Both have completely different ideas of marriage and hence disagree with each other often. While Gong Yoo's character believes in marriage, Seo Hyun Jin's doesn't.

Advertisement

Tale of Lady Ok

Genre: Historical, romance

Cast: Lim Ji Yeon, Choo Young Woo, Yeonwoo, Kim Jae Won

Director: Jin Hyeok

Number of episodes: 16

Date of release: November 30, 2024

Network: JTBC

Tale of Lady Ok tells the story of Ok Tae Young, who is a legal expert with intelligence and a good work ethic. She doesn't hesitate to help people in need even during difficult times, which makes her beloved among people. But she has a secret. Ok Tae Young uses a fake identity, name and status. She comes across a storyteller, Cheon Seung Whee. He falls in love with Ok Tae Young and decides to stay near her.

ALSO READ: Happy Jun Ji Hyun Day: Revisiting Hallyu star’s 6 iconic roles in My Love from the Star, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and more