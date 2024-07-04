Many might know Kwon Nara through the various K-dramas she has appeared in throughout the years, but she started her career as a K-pop idol. In 2012, she debuted in the girl group Hello Venus and released their first mini-album, Venus. However, following the group’s disbandment in 2019, she has been a full-time actress. In this listicle, we will explore various Kwon Nara TV shows with which she has been able to make a mark in the industry.

From Itaewon Class to The Midnight Studio, let’s explore some of the best K-dramas the actress has appeared in.

7 Kwon Nara TV shows

1. Suspicious Partner

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Nam Ji Hyun, Choi Tae Joon, Kwon Nara

Director: Park Sun Ho

Runtime: Approx. 30 minutes per episode

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Thriller

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2017

The plot of the series follows the story of Noh Ji Wook, a prosecutor, and Eun Bong Hee, a trainee prosecutor, who team up to solve a mysterious case involving a psychopathic killer. Amidst their pursuit of justice, they find themselves entangled in a complicated romance.

Kwon Nara takes on the role of Ji Wook’s ex-girlfriend, Cha Yoo Jung, who is still in love with him. However, she betrays him during their relationship, which leaves their relationship broken. Nevertheless, she tries to get back together with him, no matter what it takes.

2. Your Honor

Cast: Yoon Shi Yoon, Lee Yoo Young, Park Byung Eun, Kwon Nara

Director: Boo Sung Chul

Runtime: Approx. 35 minutes per episode

Genre: Legal Drama, Romance

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2018

In Your Honor, a convicted criminal, Han Kang Ho, steps into the role of his twin brother, Han Soo Ho, who is a judge. While impersonating his brother, Kang Ho begins to find a new purpose in life and starts rectifying his past mistakes. Kwon Nara plays the character Joo Eun, a television anchorwoman and Han Soo Ho’s girlfriend.

3. Doctor Prisoner

Cast: Namkoong Min, Kwon Nara, Kim Byung Chul, Choi Won Young

Director: Hwang In Hyuk

Runtime: Approx. 35 minutes per episode

Genre: Medical, Thriller

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2019

This K-drama follows the story of Dr. Na Yi Je, a skilled doctor who becomes a medical director at a prison after being wrongfully framed and dismissed from his previous position. He seeks to take revenge on those who wronged him while figuring out the complex dynamics and hierarchy within the prison.

Kwon Nara appears in the series as Han So Geum, who is a psychiatrist and volunteers at the same prison as Dr. Na Yi Je’s, and starts to form an interesting relationship with each other.

4. Itaewon Class

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, Yoo Jae Myung, Kwon Nara

Director: Kim Sung Yoon

Runtime: Approx. 70 minutes per episode

Genre: Drama, Romance

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2020

The popular K-drama follows Park Sae Ro Yi, an ex-convict who opens a bar-restaurant in Itaewon to pursue his dream and seek revenge on the powerful CEO of Jangga Group, who caused his father's death. However, he makes several friends along the way who help him through the hard times, like his family.

Kwon Nara takes on the role of Soo Ah, who is Sae Ro Yi’s first love. However, she works for Jangga Group and finds herself in a good position following years of hard work. However, she begins to be conflicted with her loyalty to her workplace and develops feelings for Sae Ro Yi.

5. Secret Royal Inspector

Cast: Kim Myung Soo, Kwon Nara, Lee Yi Kyung, Lee Tae Hwan

Director: Kim Jung Min

Runtime: Approx. 70 minutes per episode

Genre: Historical, Mystery, Comedy

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2020

Set during the Joseon Dynasty, the plot of the K-drama follows Sung Yi-gyum, a government official appointed as a secret royal inspector to uncover corruption. Alongside his team, he embarks on dangerous missions to bring justice. Kwon Nara plays Hong Da In, who is one of the three musketeers and a female officer posing as a courtesan.

6. Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

Cast: Lee Jin Wook, Kwon Nara, Lee Joon, Gong Seung Yeon

Director: Jang Young Woo

Runtime: Approx. 70 minutes per episode

Genre: Fantasy, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2021

The show tells the tale of Dan Hwal, a man cursed with immortality who seeks revenge on the woman responsible for his fate. As he navigates through centuries, he encounters unexpected allies and enemies in his quest for redemption. Kwon Nara, as Min Sang Woon, was also an immortal woman transformed into a human following a tragic incident.

7. The Midnight Photo Studio

Cast: Kwon Nara, Joon Woo

Director: Song Hyun Wook

Runtime: Approx. 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2024

The story of The Midnight Photo Studio follows a 7th-generation photographer and a studio owner. However, the studio is not available to normal people but only to ghosts. It opens only at night and acts as a safe haven for souls. Seo Ki Joo has been tasked with taking pictures of the ghosts.

However, due to his affiliation with the supernatural, he struggles to lead a normal life. Anxiety and depression start to take over his life, and moreover, he is cursed with a life expectancy of only 35 years. But as Han Bom, played by Kwon Nara, enters his life, things start to change drastically.

The above-mentioned Kwon Nara TV shows are a few of her works that garnered immense popularity and critical acclaim over the years. The actress is not afraid to step out of her comfort zone and take up roles that challenge her as an artist. Which Kwon Nara K-drama is your favorite?

