10 Most followed Korean actors on Instagram: Cha Eun Woo, Lee Min Ho and more

Cha Eun Woo, Lee Min Ho, Ji Chang Wook and more are K-drama megastars who have impressed a global audience with their performances in several hit projects. So it comes as no surprise that they are one of the most followed Korean actors on Instagram. Fans always want to be connected with the happenings in the lives of their stars. Social media lets the fans and the artists connect and maintain a bond. Here is a look at the top 10 most popular K-drama actors with the most followers.

10 most followed Korean actors on Instagram

Cha Eun Woo (45.5 M)

Cha Eun Woo is a part of the popular K-pop group ASTRO. The group debuted in 2016 with Spring Up. They are known for songs like Crazy Sexy Cool, Blue Flame and more. Over the years, he has appeared in several hit dramas like True Beauty, Wonderful World, My ID is Gangnam Beauty and more. He is known for his good looks and great physique.

Lee Min Ho (35.1M)

Lee Min Ho debuted in 2002 with the drama Romance. He rose to fame with the romance comedy Boys Over Flowers which is considered a classic. He is one of the most well-known faces of the Korean wave. The actor has also appeared in hits like Personal Taste, The Legend of the Blue Sea, The King: Eternal Monarch and Pachinko. Lee Min Ho will be leading the much-awaited drama Ask the Stars.

Ji Chang Wook (27.1 M)

Ji Chang Wook made his debut in 2008 with the drama You Stole My Heart and the film Sleeping Beauty. He rose to fame with the historical drama Empress Ki. He is known for his action projects like Healer, K2 and The Worst of Evil and romantic comedies like Suspicious Partner and Backstreet Rookie. The actor is an all-rounder and has proved his talent in the action, romance and comedy genres.

Lee Jong Suk (26.6 M)

Lee Jong Suk made his debut in 2010 with the KBS drama Princess Prosecutor and film Be With Me. He first rose to fame with his drama School 2013 and the streak continues with back-to-back hits with I Can Hear Your Voice, Doctor Stranger, and Pinocchio. More of his hits include Big Mouth, Romance is a Bonus Book and W: Two Worlds.

Park Seo Joon (25.8 M)

Park Seo Joon had a phenomenal year in 2023 as he made his Hollywood debut with The Marvels and also took the lead in the drama Gyeongseong Creature and the film Dream. He debuted in 2011 with the film Perfect Game. He has starred in hit dramas like Fight For My Way, Itaewon Class, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and more. He is currently preparing for Gyeongseong Creature Season 2.

Song Kang (21.9 M)

Song Kang started his career in 2015 with the drama Hello, Spring. The actor has appeared in many commercially hit dramas like Love Alarm, Sweet Home, Nevertheless and My Demon. 2023 was a successful year for the actor as he appeared in Sweet Home 2 and My Demon. He is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. His upcoming drama Sweet Home Season 3 is scheduled to release on 19 July.

Hwang In Yeop (20.4 M)

Hwang In Yeop debuted in 2018 with the drama W.H.Y. He show to fame with his role in 18 Again which was a remake of the Hollywood film 17 Again. He received global recognition for his role in True Beauty. The actor has also worked on hits like The Sound of Magic, The Tale of Nokdu and more.

Kim Soo Hyun (19.9 M)

Kim Soo Hyun made his debut in 2007 with the drama Kimchi Cheese Smile. He rose to global fame with the super-hit historical drama Moon Embracing the Sun which was released in 2012. This was followed by a series of successful dramas like My Love From the Star, The Producers and It's Okay to Not Be Okay and His latest drama Queen of Tears.

Nam Joo Hyuk 19 M

Nam Joo Hyuk made his debut in 2014 with the drama Surplus Princess. From a playful sports star in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo to a broken and struggling journalist in The Light in Your Eyes, the actor has been part of many popular series. Some of his hits include Start Up, Twenty-Five, Twenty-One and Vigilante. He is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service.

Lee Dong Wook (18.4 M)

Lee Dong Wook has been in the K-drama industry since 1999. He debuted with the drama School 2. The actor is best known for Goblin, Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Strangers from Hell, Bad and Crazy, and more. He is a versatile actor who is widely appreciated for his unreal looks. He would be next appearing in the much-anticipated film Harbin.

Conclusion

K-drama actors have a huge popularity globally and hence many fans want to keep up with their lives and projects. Cha Eun Woo, Lee Min Ho, Lee Jung Suk and more are the most followed Korean actors on Instagram. Social media bridges the gap between the celebrities and the fans.

