Uhm Jung Hwa has long been known for her phenomenal acting skills and her phenomenal influence in the South Korean entertainment industry. Due to her considerable contributions to the industry, she has been given the nickname of ‘Korean Madonna’. In this listicle, we will talk about some of the best Uhm Jung Hwa movies and TV shows that appropriately showcase her legacy.

From releasing various albums, and solidifying her name in the music scene, she also ventured into the world of acting. Without further ado, let’s check out some of the K-dramas and films that Uhm Jung Hwa has worked on throughout the years.

7 Uhm Jung Hwa movies and TV shows

1. Marriage Is a Crazy Thing

Cast: Uhm Jung Hwa, Kam Woo Sung

Director: Yoo Ha

Runtime: 103 minutes

Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2002

Uhm Jung Hwa received immense recognition for her role in this erotic comedy film, which also won her the Best Actress at the 39th Baeksang Arts Awards. The plot of the story follows the story of Joon Young and Yeon Hee.

Joon Young, a professor with a jaded view of marriage, and Yeon Hee, a woman with traditional values, engage in a passionate but unconventional relationship. Their bond challenges societal norms and their own expectations, leading to a poignant and thought-provoking examination of love and commitment.

2. Princess Aurora

Cast: Uhm Jung Hwa, Moon Sung Keun

Director: Pang Eun Jin

Runtime: 106 minutes

Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Release Year: 2005

Subsequently, Uhm Jung Hwa appeared in Princess Aurora for which she received a nomination for Best Actress. The gripping thriller follows the story of Jung Soon Jung, a woman on a vengeful killing spree. Each of her murders is meticulously planned and marked by a Princess Aurora sticker left at the crime scenes.

As the police, led by Detective Oh, try to unravel the mystery behind the killings, they discover that Jung's actions are driven by a deeply personal tragedy. The film keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its intense storyline and shocking revelations.

3. Dancing Queen

Cast: Uhm Jung Hwa, Hwang Jung Min

Director: Lee Seok Hoon

Runtime: 124 minutes

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Music

Release Year: 2012

Uhm Jung Hwa continued to receive recognition for her talent and won an award for Best Actress again with Dancing Queen. The heartwarming story follows a housewife who dreams of becoming a singer, and her husband Jung-min, a lawyer who unexpectedly runs for mayor of Seoul. As Jung-hwa gets a chance to pursue her passion by joining a dance competition, she must balance her new career with her duties as a supportive wife.

4. The Man Who Can't Get Married

Cast: Ji Jin Hee, Uhm Jung Hwa, Kim So Eun

Director: Kim Jung Gyu

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2009

Continuing her success in movies, Uhm Jung Hwa also saw herself taking up roles in K-dramas and gaining immense popularity. In The Man Who Can’t Get Married, she takes up the role of Jang Moon Jung, who changes a man’s life entirely with her presence. The story revolves around Jo Jae Hee, an architect in his 40s who is set in his ways and prefers living alone.

The lawyer’s life takes a turn when he meets Jang Moon Jung, a beautiful and spirited doctor. Despite their clashing personalities, they begin to develop feelings for each other, leading to hilarious and heartwarming moments.

5. Witch's Romance

Cast: Uhm Jung Hwa, Park Seo Joon, Han Jae Suk

Director: Lee Jung Hyo

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2014

Uhm Jung Hwa continues to take up the role of strong female characters and surprise the audience with her versatility. The story follows Ban Ji Yeon who is a career-driven woman in her late 30s who has given up on love after a painful breakup. However, her life changes after she meets Yoon Dong Ha, a charming younger man who runs a small errand center. Despite their age difference, they develop an unexpected romance.

6. Doctor Cha

Cast: Uhm Jung-hwa, Kim Byung-chul, Myung Se-bin, Min Woo-hyuk

Director: Kim Dae-jin

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Drama, Medical

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2023

Uhm Jung Hwa yet again proves her brilliance years after her debut with Doctor Cha and reminds everyone that she is still in the game. The plot of the K-drama follows Cha Jeong Sook who is a housewife who decides to pursue her long-forgotten dream of becoming a doctor. Enrolling in medical school at the age of 46, she faces numerous challenges, from balancing family life to keeping up with her younger peers.

The show garnered much attention from the audience and became a commercial hit. Moreover, it is also one of the highest-rated TV shows to be aired in the history of South Korean television.

7. Miss Fortune

Cast: Uhm Jung Hwa

Director: Lee Seung Joon, Son Byung Ho, Park Ho San

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2023

Uhm Jung Hwa's most recent work is in the movie Miss Fortune, which follows the story of a woman who dreams of turning her life around. However, she meets with a predicament when her daughter infiltrates the house of a wealthy broker with a fortune of 60 billion won to his name.

The above-mentioned Uhm Jung Hwa movies and TV shows are just a handful of the projects that the iconic actor has been a part of showcasing her extensive range and versatility. Which one of the above is your favorite movie or TV show?

