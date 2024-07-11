7 Yunjin Kim movies and TV shows that cement her legendary status
Let’s look at some of the best Yunjin Kim movies and TV shows highlighting her career in Hollywood and Korean cinema.
Yunjin Kim, the veteran South Korean actress, is known not just in her home country but also internationally. In this listicle, we will discuss some of the best Yunjin Kim movies and TV shows showcasing her range as a proficient actor. Starting her career with a blockbuster hit, Shiri, to starring in the cult-favorite American series Lost, the actress has continuously pushed boundaries with her talent.
Without further ado, let’s look at some of Yunjin Kim’s projects that will certainly make you her fan in an instant.
1. Shiri
Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Yunjin Kim, Choi Min Sik, Song Kang Ho
Director: Kang Je Gyu
Runtime: 125 minutes
Genre: Action, Thriller
IMDB: 7.1/10
Release Year: 1999
Shiri is South Korea’s first big-budget blockbuster inspired by the 1980s Hollywood movies. Yunjin Kim takes up the role of a North Korean spy and instantly grabs the audience’s attention with her noteworthy performance. Alongside the likes of legendary actors like Han Suk Kyu, Choi Min Sik, and Song Kang Ho, she managed to stand out in her debut movie.
The plot of the movie follows South Korean agents tracking a deadly North Korean operative who is plotting to deploy a bomb in Seoul. The film intricately weaves a narrative of espionage, loyalty, and political tension set against the backdrop of a divided Korea. With intense action sequences and a complex storyline, Shiri became a landmark film in Korean cinema.
2. Seven Days
Cast: Kim Yoon Jin, Park Hee Soon, Choi Moo Sung
Director: Won Shin Yeon
Runtime: 125 minutes
Genre: Thriller, Crime
IMDB: 6.7/10
Release Year: 2007
The heart-pounding crime thriller tells the story of a top-notch attorney, Yoo Ji Yeon, played by Yunjin Kim, whose daughter is kidnapped. The kidnapper gives her an ultimatum: win a case defending a convicted murderer in seven days or lose her daughter forever. The film delivers intense suspense and emotional depth as the lawyer races against time to save her child.
3. Lost
Cast: Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Terry O'Quinn, Josh Holloway, Naveen Andrews, Jorge Garcia, Daniel Dae Kim, Yunjin Kim, Michael Emerson
Director: Multiple Directors (including J.J. Abrams, Jack Bender, Stephen Williams)
Runtime: 42 minutes per episode
Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Adventure
IMDB: 8.3
Release Year: 2004
Yunjin Kim also starred in the groundbreaking drama series for six seasons that follows the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815, which crashed on a mysterious island in the South Pacific. The actress takes up the role of Sun Hwa Kwon, the daughter of a powerful and incredibly wealthy Korean businessman and mobster.
As the survivors navigate the island's strange occurrences and secrets, they grapple with their pasts and form complex relationships. The series expertly blends elements of mystery, science fiction, and adventure, presenting viewers with intricate plot twists and deep character development.
4. Harmony
Cast: Kim Yoon Jin, Na Moon Hee, Kang Ye Won
Director: Kang Dae Gyu
Runtime: 115 minutes
Genre: Drama
IMDB: 6.9/10
Release Year: 2010
The plot of the touching drama centered on a group of female inmates who form a choir in a bid to find hope and redemption. Yunjin Kim takes up the lead role of Hong Jeong Hye, who is serving time for a crime of passion, leads the choir, and it becomes a symbol of their struggles and resilience. The film beautifully captures themes of friendship, forgiveness, and the transformative power of music.
5. Ode to My Father
Cast: Hwang Jung Min, Kim Yoon Jin, Oh Dal Su
Director: Yoon Je Kyoon
Runtime: 126 minutes
Genre: Drama, History
IMDB: 7.8/10
Release Year: 2014
This historical drama chronicles the life of Deok Soo, who endures numerous hardships from the Korean War to modern times. Through his eyes, the film explores the impact of major historical events, such as the Hungnam evacuation of 1950 during the Korean War, on ordinary people, highlighting themes of family sacrifice and perseverance. It's a powerful tribute to the generation that rebuilt South Korea.
6. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area
Cast: Yoo Ji Tae, Yunjin Kim, Park Hae Soo, Jeon Jong Seo, Lee Won Jong
Director: Kim Hong Sun
Runtime: 60 minutes per episode, approximately
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
IMDB: 5.3
Release Year: 2022
The series is a thrilling adaptation of the popular Spanish series La Casa de Papel, set in a unified Korean Peninsula. The series follows a group of skilled thieves led by the enigmatic Professor as they plan and execute a heist on the Korean Mint. With a diverse cast of characters and high-stakes drama, the adaptation retains the intense, suspenseful narrative of the original while infusing it with unique cultural and political nuances.
7. Confession
Cast: So Ji Sub, Kim Yunjin, Nana, Choi Kwang Il
Director: Yoon Jong Seok
Runtime: 105 minutes
Genre: Crime, Thriller, Mystery
IMDB: 6.9
Release Year: 2022
The crime thriller centered on Yoo Min Ho, a successful CEO accused of murder after being found in a locked room with a deceased woman. Seeking to prove his innocence, he enlists the help of renowned lawyer Yang Shin Ae. As the investigation unfolds, the film delves into layers of secrets and lies, keeping the audience guessing until the very end. Yunjin Kim as Yang Shin Ae skillfully pulls off the role while maintaining to build more suspense and mystery surrounding her character.
The above-mentioned Yunjin Kim movies and TV shows are only a handful of the projects from her extensive career. The actor has efficiently made a name for herself in the industry as one of the best and is recognized for her talent even today. Which show/movie from the list is your favorite?
