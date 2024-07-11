Yunjin Kim, the veteran South Korean actress, is known not just in her home country but also internationally. In this listicle, we will discuss some of the best Yunjin Kim movies and TV shows showcasing her range as a proficient actor. Starting her career with a blockbuster hit, Shiri, to starring in the cult-favorite American series Lost, the actress has continuously pushed boundaries with her talent.

Without further ado, let’s look at some of Yunjin Kim’s projects that will certainly make you her fan in an instant.

7 Yunjin Kim movies and TV shows

1. Shiri

Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Yunjin Kim, Choi Min Sik, Song Kang Ho

Director: Kang Je Gyu

Runtime: 125 minutes

Genre: Action, Thriller

IMDB: 7.1/10

Release Year: 1999

Shiri is South Korea’s first big-budget blockbuster inspired by the 1980s Hollywood movies. Yunjin Kim takes up the role of a North Korean spy and instantly grabs the audience’s attention with her noteworthy performance. Alongside the likes of legendary actors like Han Suk Kyu, Choi Min Sik, and Song Kang Ho, she managed to stand out in her debut movie.

The plot of the movie follows South Korean agents tracking a deadly North Korean operative who is plotting to deploy a bomb in Seoul. The film intricately weaves a narrative of espionage, loyalty, and political tension set against the backdrop of a divided Korea. With intense action sequences and a complex storyline, Shiri became a landmark film in Korean cinema.

Advertisement

2. Seven Days

Cast: Kim Yoon Jin, Park Hee Soon, Choi Moo Sung

Director: Won Shin Yeon

Runtime: 125 minutes

Genre: Thriller, Crime

IMDB: 6.7/10

Release Year: 2007

The heart-pounding crime thriller tells the story of a top-notch attorney, Yoo Ji Yeon, played by Yunjin Kim, whose daughter is kidnapped. The kidnapper gives her an ultimatum: win a case defending a convicted murderer in seven days or lose her daughter forever. The film delivers intense suspense and emotional depth as the lawyer races against time to save her child.

3. Lost

Cast: Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Terry O'Quinn, Josh Holloway, Naveen Andrews, Jorge Garcia, Daniel Dae Kim, Yunjin Kim, Michael Emerson

Director: Multiple Directors (including J.J. Abrams, Jack Bender, Stephen Williams)

Runtime: 42 minutes per episode

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Adventure

IMDB: 8.3

Release Year: 2004

Yunjin Kim also starred in the groundbreaking drama series for six seasons that follows the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815, which crashed on a mysterious island in the South Pacific. The actress takes up the role of Sun Hwa Kwon, the daughter of a powerful and incredibly wealthy Korean businessman and mobster.

Advertisement

As the survivors navigate the island's strange occurrences and secrets, they grapple with their pasts and form complex relationships. The series expertly blends elements of mystery, science fiction, and adventure, presenting viewers with intricate plot twists and deep character development.

4. Harmony

Cast: Kim Yoon Jin, Na Moon Hee, Kang Ye Won

Director: Kang Dae Gyu

Runtime: 115 minutes

Genre: Drama

IMDB: 6.9/10

Release Year: 2010

The plot of the touching drama centered on a group of female inmates who form a choir in a bid to find hope and redemption. Yunjin Kim takes up the lead role of Hong Jeong Hye, who is serving time for a crime of passion, leads the choir, and it becomes a symbol of their struggles and resilience. The film beautifully captures themes of friendship, forgiveness, and the transformative power of music.

5. Ode to My Father

Cast: Hwang Jung Min, Kim Yoon Jin, Oh Dal Su

Director: Yoon Je Kyoon

Runtime: 126 minutes

Genre: Drama, History

IMDB: 7.8/10

Release Year: 2014

Advertisement

This historical drama chronicles the life of Deok Soo, who endures numerous hardships from the Korean War to modern times. Through his eyes, the film explores the impact of major historical events, such as the Hungnam evacuation of 1950 during the Korean War, on ordinary people, highlighting themes of family sacrifice and perseverance. It's a powerful tribute to the generation that rebuilt South Korea.

6. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

Cast: Yoo Ji Tae, Yunjin Kim, Park Hae Soo, Jeon Jong Seo, Lee Won Jong

Director: Kim Hong Sun

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode, approximately

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

IMDB: 5.3

Release Year: 2022

The series is a thrilling adaptation of the popular Spanish series La Casa de Papel, set in a unified Korean Peninsula. The series follows a group of skilled thieves led by the enigmatic Professor as they plan and execute a heist on the Korean Mint. With a diverse cast of characters and high-stakes drama, the adaptation retains the intense, suspenseful narrative of the original while infusing it with unique cultural and political nuances.

7. Confession

Cast: So Ji Sub, Kim Yunjin, Nana, Choi Kwang Il

Director: Yoon Jong Seok

Runtime: 105 minutes

Genre: Crime, Thriller, Mystery

IMDB: 6.9

Release Year: 2022

The crime thriller centered on Yoo Min Ho, a successful CEO accused of murder after being found in a locked room with a deceased woman. Seeking to prove his innocence, he enlists the help of renowned lawyer Yang Shin Ae. As the investigation unfolds, the film delves into layers of secrets and lies, keeping the audience guessing until the very end. Yunjin Kim as Yang Shin Ae skillfully pulls off the role while maintaining to build more suspense and mystery surrounding her character.

Advertisement

The above-mentioned Yunjin Kim movies and TV shows are only a handful of the projects from her extensive career. The actor has efficiently made a name for herself in the industry as one of the best and is recognized for her talent even today. Which show/movie from the list is your favorite?

ALSO READ: 9 Shin Ha Kyun movies and TV shows that cemented his status as acting legend