9 detective Korean dramas that will keep you guessing: Flower of Evil, Mouse and more

Flower of Evil, Mouse and many more detective Korean dramas provide thrill and action to the audience. The viewers get involved in the mystery and the story of such detective K-dramas. Action K-dramas like Taxi Driver, not only create a mystery but also provide a spectacle with fighting and stunt scenes. Such thriller K-dramas create excitement and keep the viewers hooked on for the next episode. Here is a list of some of the best action-thriller detective Korean dramas.

9 best detective Korean dramas

Flower of Evil

Release year: 2020

Director: Kim Chul Gyu, Yoon Jong Ho

Cast: Lee Joon Gi, Moon Chae Won, Jang Hee Jin, Seo Hyun Woo

Flower of Evil is a psychological thriller and tells the story of Baek Hee Sung who hides his true identity and starts a family with the detective Cha Ji Won. He is hiding some dark secrets, especially from his wife.

Mouse

Release year: 2021

Director: Choi Joon Bae, Kang Cheol Woo

Cast: Lee Seung Gi, Lee Hee Joon, Park Ju Hyun, Kyung Soo Jin

Mouse starring Lee Seung Gi, Lee Hee Joon, Park Ju Hyun and Kyung Soo Jin is a science fiction thriller. The drama surrounds a series of mysterious murders which are suspected to be the work of a serial killer.

Beyond Evil

Release year: 2021

Director: Shim Na Yeon

Cast: Yeo Jin Goo, Shin Ha Kyun, Kim Shin Rok, Choi Sung Eun, Choi Dae Hoon

The Yeo Jin Goo, Shin Ha Kyun, Kim Shin Rok, Choi Sung Eun and Choi Dae Hoon starrer Beyond Evil was released in 2021. After people die mysteriously in a small town, two detectives who are very different from each other come together to catch the real culprit. It is a detective K-drama.

The Devil Judge

Release year: 2021

Director: Choi Jung Gyu

Cast: Ji Sung, Kim Min Jung, Park Jin Young, Park Gyu Young

The Devil Judge is set in a dystopian world in which evil has reached its greatest limits. The Head Judge takes matters into his own hands and turns the courtroom into a reality show-esq space as he punishes criminals.

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

Release year: 2018

Director: Yoo Je Won

Cast: Seo In Guk, Jung So Min, Park Sung Woong

The Korean version is a remake of the Japanese TV series Sora Kara Furu Ichioku no Hoshi. The story revolves around a mysterious young man who doesn’t remember his memories from when he was young. He is a suspected murderer who gets involved in the life of the detective’s sister who’s out to get him.

Signal

Release year: 2016

Director: Kim Won Suk

Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soon, Jo Jin Woong

Signal is a 2016 detective K-drama which is regarded as one of the best thriller K-dramas of all time. The drama is mixed in with science fiction and jumps back and forth in time. The main character finds a walkie-talkie which lets him talk to a girl from 15 years ago when a heinous crime took place. Signal is confirmed for Season 2.

Through the Darkness

Release year: 2022

Director: Kim Jae Hong, Park Bo Ram

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Jin Seon Kyu, Kim So Jin

Through the Darkness is adapted from the autobiography of South Korea’s first criminal profiler Kwon Il Young and journalist Ko Na Mu. Set in the 1990s, the drama stars Kim Nam Gil, Jin Seon Kyu and Kim So Jin. It surrounds the case of the attacks and murders of women by the criminal dubbed as ‘Red Cap’.

Taxi Driver

Release year: 2021

Director: Park Joon Woo

Cast: Lee Ji Hoon, Esom, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin

Taxi Driver is based on a popular webtoon but the drama released in 2021 takes a different take on the original copy. The series starring Lee Ji Hoon, Esom, Kim Eui Sung and Pyo Ye Jin is about a group of people who were wronged in their lives who come together to become vigilantes of sorts. Together they take revenge on the criminals and those who do others wrong.

Connection

Release year: 2024

Director: Kim Moo Kyo

Cast: Ji Sung, Jeon Mi Do, Kwon Yul, Kim Kyung Nam

It tells the story of detective Jang Jae Kyung who is kidnapped and forced to consume drugs. After his old high school friend passes away mysteriously, he teams up with an old school friend, who reunites after 20 years to solve the case.

Conclusion

Detective K-dramas are a rollercoaster ride and provide a range of emotions from sympathy to sadness and love. Thriller K-dramas like Flowers of Evil and Mouse show the side of the criminals and their mentality as well. On the other hand, action K-dramas like Taxi Driver and The Devil Judge portray the main characters with gray moral values and walk the path of crime.

