9 detective Korean dramas that will keep you guessing: Flower of Evil, Mouse and more
Signal, Flower of Evil and more are some of the most adding thriller series. Here are the 9 best detective Korean dramas.
Flower of Evil, Mouse and many more detective Korean dramas provide thrill and action to the audience. The viewers get involved in the mystery and the story of such detective K-dramas. Action K-dramas like Taxi Driver, not only create a mystery but also provide a spectacle with fighting and stunt scenes. Such thriller K-dramas create excitement and keep the viewers hooked on for the next episode. Here is a list of some of the best action-thriller detective Korean dramas.
9 best detective Korean dramas
-
Flower of Evil
- Release year: 2020
- Director: Kim Chul Gyu, Yoon Jong Ho
- Cast: Lee Joon Gi, Moon Chae Won, Jang Hee Jin, Seo Hyun Woo
Flower of Evil is a psychological thriller and tells the story of Baek Hee Sung who hides his true identity and starts a family with the detective Cha Ji Won. He is hiding some dark secrets, especially from his wife.
-
Mouse
- Release year: 2021
- Director: Choi Joon Bae, Kang Cheol Woo
- Cast: Lee Seung Gi, Lee Hee Joon, Park Ju Hyun, Kyung Soo Jin
Mouse starring Lee Seung Gi, Lee Hee Joon, Park Ju Hyun and Kyung Soo Jin is a science fiction thriller. The drama surrounds a series of mysterious murders which are suspected to be the work of a serial killer.
-
Beyond Evil
- Release year: 2021
- Director: Shim Na Yeon
- Cast: Yeo Jin Goo, Shin Ha Kyun, Kim Shin Rok, Choi Sung Eun, Choi Dae Hoon
The Yeo Jin Goo, Shin Ha Kyun, Kim Shin Rok, Choi Sung Eun and Choi Dae Hoon starrer Beyond Evil was released in 2021. After people die mysteriously in a small town, two detectives who are very different from each other come together to catch the real culprit. It is a detective K-drama.
-
The Devil Judge
- Release year: 2021
- Director: Choi Jung Gyu
- Cast: Ji Sung, Kim Min Jung, Park Jin Young, Park Gyu Young
The Devil Judge is set in a dystopian world in which evil has reached its greatest limits. The Head Judge takes matters into his own hands and turns the courtroom into a reality show-esq space as he punishes criminals.
-
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
- Release year: 2018
- Director: Yoo Je Won
- Cast: Seo In Guk, Jung So Min, Park Sung Woong
The Korean version is a remake of the Japanese TV series Sora Kara Furu Ichioku no Hoshi. The story revolves around a mysterious young man who doesn’t remember his memories from when he was young. He is a suspected murderer who gets involved in the life of the detective’s sister who’s out to get him.
-
Signal
- Release year: 2016
- Director: Kim Won Suk
- Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soon, Jo Jin Woong
Signal is a 2016 detective K-drama which is regarded as one of the best thriller K-dramas of all time. The drama is mixed in with science fiction and jumps back and forth in time. The main character finds a walkie-talkie which lets him talk to a girl from 15 years ago when a heinous crime took place. Signal is confirmed for Season 2.
-
Through the Darkness
- Release year: 2022
- Director: Kim Jae Hong, Park Bo Ram
- Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Jin Seon Kyu, Kim So Jin
Through the Darkness is adapted from the autobiography of South Korea’s first criminal profiler Kwon Il Young and journalist Ko Na Mu. Set in the 1990s, the drama stars Kim Nam Gil, Jin Seon Kyu and Kim So Jin. It surrounds the case of the attacks and murders of women by the criminal dubbed as ‘Red Cap’.
-
Taxi Driver
- Release year: 2021
- Director: Park Joon Woo
- Cast: Lee Ji Hoon, Esom, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin
Taxi Driver is based on a popular webtoon but the drama released in 2021 takes a different take on the original copy. The series starring Lee Ji Hoon, Esom, Kim Eui Sung and Pyo Ye Jin is about a group of people who were wronged in their lives who come together to become vigilantes of sorts. Together they take revenge on the criminals and those who do others wrong.
-
Connection
- Release year: 2024
- Director: Kim Moo Kyo
- Cast: Ji Sung, Jeon Mi Do, Kwon Yul, Kim Kyung Nam
It tells the story of detective Jang Jae Kyung who is kidnapped and forced to consume drugs. After his old high school friend passes away mysteriously, he teams up with an old school friend, who reunites after 20 years to solve the case.
Conclusion
Detective K-dramas are a rollercoaster ride and provide a range of emotions from sympathy to sadness and love. Thriller K-dramas like Flowers of Evil and Mouse show the side of the criminals and their mentality as well. On the other hand, action K-dramas like Taxi Driver and The Devil Judge portray the main characters with gray moral values and walk the path of crime.
ALSO READ: Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born teaser: Kim Tae Ri takes on challenging journey to reach Korean traditional opera stage as lead