9 rich boy-poor girl dramas

Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs, Business Proposal and King the Land are some of the most well-known rich boy-poor girl Korean dramas. This common trope is very popular in K-drama and over the years has also gone through many changes. This theme remains one of the fan favorites. Here are the best 9.

9 best rich boy-poor girl dramas

Business Proposal

Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejong, Kim Min Kyu, Seol In Ah

Director: Park Seon Ho

Release year: 2022

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Business Proposal became a massive hit in 2022. The drama starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejong, Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah is a romance comedy which takes stereotypical elements from the classic K-dramas and follows the same route but does it in a very self-aware fashion. It has everything from the race for inheritance to fake relationships.

King the Land

Cast: Lee Junho, YoonA

Director: Im Hyun Wook, Choi Sun Min

Release year: 2023

Genre: romance, comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

It tells the story of a son of a big business who inevitably ends up in an inheritance war. He is a smart and intelligent man but is not so good at dating. A girl with a bright smile joins the company and as the two come across each other, romance slowly blossoms.

The Heirs

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin

Director: Kang Shin Hyo, Boo Sung Chul

Release year: 2013

Genre: Romance, Melodrama

Where to watch: Netflix

The drama tells the story of students who attend the most prestigious school in South Korea. These students are the successors of some of the biggest conglomerates. Park Shin Hye took on the role of Eun Sang who belongs to a humble background and transferred to this school. Romance blooms between the most popular guy in school but they later realize that her mother works as a housekeeper in his house.

Boys Over Flowers

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Gu Hye Son, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Bum, Kim Joon

Director: Jeon Ki Sang

Release year: 2009

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Where to watch: Netflix

Boys Over Flower is a 2009 romantic comedy series which is known by every K-drama fan. The drama is based on a Japanese comic and tells the story of Geum Jan Di who belongs to a poor family but gets an opportunity to be a part of a prestigious school for the wealthy. Here she meets the notorious F4 which consists of the most good-looking and most powerful future inheritors of big business.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Park Min Young

Director:Park Joon Hwa

Release year: 2018

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim was released in 2018 and features Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young. The story revolves around a vice president of a company and his secretary who have been working together for 9 years. But one day suddenly she wants to quit her job which leaves her boss confused.

Marry My Husband

Cast: Park Min Young, Song Ha Yoon, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung

Director: Park Won Gook

Release year: 2024

Genre: Revenge, Romance, Comedy, Drama

Where to watch: Prime Videos

The story revolves around Kang Ji Won's life, which is breaking apart due to her unemployed husband, who is in a lot of debt, and her mother. She is diagnosed with cancer and learns that her time is limited. Making things worse, she catches her husband cheating on her with a close friend. The incident turns into a physical fight, and she ends up being murdered by her husband. When she opens her eyes, she finds herself 10 years in the past and decides to get revenge on everyone who did her wrong.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Park Bo Young, Kim Ji Soo

Director: Lee Hyung Min

Release year: 2017

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Strong Woman Bong Soon is a romantic comedy that tells the story of a woman who has the gift of super strength and power. She gets entangled in a case of kidnapping which the detectives investigate. The thriller drama stars Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik. The onscreen couple also made a cameo appearance in the sequel Strong Girl Nam Soon which was released in 2023.

Secret Garden

Cast: Hyun Bin, Ha Ji Won, Yoon Sang Hoon and Kim Sa Rang

Director: Kwon Hyuk Chan, Shin Woo Cheol, Kim Jung Hyun

Release year: 2010

Genre: Romance, comedy, fantasy

Where to watch: Netflix

Secret Garden is a classic K-drama. Kim Joo Won is a rigid and eccentric CEO of a big company. Gil Ra Im is a stunt woman who is good-looking and well-built. The two cross paths and their sweet and sour friendship starts. They start off on the wrong foot and always end up bickering. Slowly, love blossoms between the two.

Coffee Prince

Cast: Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye, Lee Sun Kyun, Chae Jung An

Director: Lee Yoon Jung

Release year: 2007

Genre: Romance, Comedy. Gender-bender

Where to watch: Netflix

Adapted from a novel, Coffee Prince is a 2007 drama that revolves around Go Eun Chan, a 24-year-old woman who is often mistaken for a young boy. She is hired to work in a cafe by Choi Han Gyul. Not only that, he also uses her to pretend to be his gay lover so that he can stay away from the arranged marriage meetings set by his grandmother. But Choi Han Gyul is not aware that Go Eun Chan is actually a woman.

Conclusion

Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs and Secret Garden are some of the best rich boy-poor girl dramas from the 2000s which are still considered to be one of the best. Over the years, the trope has evolved and King the Land, Business Proposal and Strong Woman Bong Soon are some of the recent K-dramas with the cliche.

