From new shows to the latest installments, we have curated a list of upcoming K-dramas in 2024. These projects should definitely be on any fan's watchlist, as they feature some of the K-drama world’s biggest stars, like Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. Additionally, many fresh faces and talents are set to grace screens in these upcoming shows. Let's take a look at what we can expect.

9 most anticipated K dramas releasing in 2024

1. Queen of Tears:

Starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in the lead roles, the show is directed by Jang Young Woo and Kim Hee Won. Written by Park Ji Eun, the story follows the love story between a chaebol heiress and an ordinary yet hard-working man. Their different upbringings and families lead to a lot of problems. It will be interesting to witness how they persevere through the tough times. The show is scheduled to premiere on March 9, 2024, every Saturday and Sunday via tvN network.

2. Midnight Photo Studio

Directed by director Song Hyun Wook and written by Kim Yi Rang, the story follows a 7th-generation photographer and a studio owner. However, the studio is not available to normal people, but only to ghosts. Seo Ki Joo has been given the duty of taking pictures of the ghosts. But, due to his affiliation with the supernatural, he struggles to lead a normal life. Starring Joo Won and Kwon Nara, the series is scheduled to premiere on March 11, 2024, at 10 pm KST via the ENA network.

Advertisement

3. Sweet Home Season 3

The anticipated series is returning to Netflix after successful first and second seasons. Created by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young Chan, the show revolves around the story of monsters and neo-humans. Song Kang, Lee Jin-uk, Lee Si-young, Lee Do-hyun, Ko Min-si, Park Gyu-young, Jinyoung, Yoo Oh-seong, and almost the entire cast list will be coming back for the final season of the show.



4. Resident Playbook

The upcoming show is a spin-off from the popular medical K-drama series, Hospital Playlist. Directed by Lee Min Soo, the story will take place in the same hospital as its predecessor but will follow a new storyline with brand-new, interesting characters. Starring Go Youn Jung, Shin Si A, Kang You Seok, Han Yeji, and Jung Jun Won, the show is scheduled to premiere in the month of May 2024.

5. Mr. Plankton

The anticipated romantic comedy starring Woo Do Hwan and Lee You Mi follows the story of Hae Jo, who has difficulty connecting with people around him until he meets a woman who changes his perspective on life. Directed by Hong Jong Chan and written by Jo Yong, the series is scheduled to air in the first half of 2024, but no confirmed date has been released as of yet. Scheduled for a total of 10 episodes, it will premiere on Netflix.

6. Chicken Nugget

Directed by Lee Byeong Heon, the story follows an unusual tale. A woman suddenly turns into a chicken nugget upon entering a machine. It is the responsibility of her father and her best friend to bring her back securely. Starring Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong, and Kim You Jung, the show is scheduled to release on March 15, 2024, on Netflix.

7. Hierarchy

Starring Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Chae Min, Kim Jae Won, Chi Hae Won, and Lee Won Jeong, the story will surround the instances of an elite high school whose dynamics change when a new student takes admission. Moreover, it will showcase the power struggle between the economically high and low students of the institution. It is scheduled to be released in the second half of 2024.

Advertisement

8. Gyeongseong Creature Season 2

The thriller series will be returning for a second season on Netflix. Created by Kang Eun Kyung and Chung Dong Yoon, the first season ended on a major cliffhanger, which confirmed the show’s return. However, this time around, the story will take place in modern-day South Korea. The show stars Han So Hee, Park Seo Joon, Claudia Kim, Wi Ha Joon, and more. The date of its release has not been confirmed yet, but it is believed to be released in the second half of 2024.

Advertisement

9. Uprising

The new K-drama series is set in ancient Korea and will follow the story of Cheon Yeong and Jong Ryeo, two individuals who go from being childhood best friends to sworn enemies. The lead characters will be played by Gang Dong Won and Park Jeong Min. The talented cast also includes Cha Seung Won, Kim Shin Rock, Jin Sun Kyu, and Jung Sung Il. This highly anticipated show is scheduled for release by the end of 2024.

The above list of upcoming K-dramas in 2024 is just a handful of the shows that will be released this year. Not just series but many new South Korean movies are also lined up ahead. Are you excited about the future releases?