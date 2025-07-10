D54: Dhanush begins shooting for Vignesh Raja directorial after wrapping up Tere Ishk Mein, FIRST look out

Dhanush is already eyeballing an impressive lineup of films ahead, including Idly Kadai and Tere Ishk Mein. And now another one of his upcoming projects has finally been flagged off, with the first look promising nothing less than an entertaining survival drama.

Dhanush’s next film D54 announced

The makers of Dhanush’s D54 have now formally announced the project and flagged off the shooting, scheduled to begin from July 10. Featuring the Tamil actor in the lead, it is touted to give a dangerous twist to a survival drama.

The film is directed by Vignesh Raja and is produced by Ishari K Ganesh. GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in on board for the musical score of the film. Vels International has bankrolled the project.

Sharing the first intriguing poster of the movie, the makers wrote, “Sometimes staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive. #D54 starring @dhanushkraja - On floors from today. Produced by @IshariKGanesh @VelsFilmIntl. A film by @vigneshraja89 A @gvprakash Musical.”

Reports about D54’s cast

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the remaining cast of D54, besides Dhanush, as the lead. According to reports, Mamitha Baiju has been cast as the leading lady of the film. An official confirmation on the same is still awaited from the makers.

Some other names that have been buzzed about the cast of the project include Jayaram and Suraj Venjaramoodu. However, these are still unconfirmed at the moment.

Dhanush made a loss of Rs 4 crore for Thalapathy Vijay?

In other news, a recent report by industry insider Amutha Bharathi claimed that Dhanush willingly let go of a massive film set worth over Rs. 4 crore, which was made for him.

The actor allegedly allowed the team of Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, to use this space for shooting a song for their project.

Dhanush wrapped shooting for Tere Ishk Mein

Dhanush collaborated with Raanjhanaa director Aanand L. Rai for a second time on his Hindi movie, Tere Ishk Mein. Pairing up on-screen with Kriti Sanon for the first time, the project recently completed shooting and was wrapped up.

The Tamil actor was later spotted enjoying a party with Kriti and Aanand, along with Mrunal Thakur, who was also present.

