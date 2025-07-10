Saaree OTT Release: When and where to watch Ram Gopal Varma's controversial Telugu film on psychologically obsessive love

Saaree was released in April 2025 and drew the spotlight for its controversial nature of scenes and narrative. Written by Ram Gopal Varma, it was originally made in Telugu and subsequently dubbed into a few other languages. And now, the filmmaker has recently confirmed that his film will be releasing on OTT next.

When and where to watch Saaree

Saaree will begin streaming on Aha from July 11 onwards. Ram Gopal Varma himself confirmed the same by sharing a poster of the movie.

Later, the streaming giant also announced the same by sharing its trailer. Taking to X, they wrote, “He saw her in a saree… and lost his mind. What began as a crush turned into an obsession. How far will he go to make her his? Watch Ram Gopal Varma’s #Saree, streaming from July 11 only on #aha.”

Official trailer and plot of Saaree

The theme of Saaree revolves around love, which turns into a massive form of obsession. It begins with a man on holiday with a group of friends. There he chances upon seeing a woman clad in a beautiful saree.

He immediately becomes obsessed with the woman, swooned by her beauty in a saree. His lust for her takes on a downright maddening level when he approaches her and gets brutally rejected.

The man’s obsession then turns devious, and he becomes dangerous, as he wants nothing more than to make the woman his own by any means. His psychopathic traits begin to show, and his rash decisions not only affect the woman but also her family and everyone she’s been connected with.

Cast and crew of Saaree

Saaree stars Aaradhya Devi, Satya Yadu, Kalpa Latha, Sahil Sambyal, Darbha Appaji Ambarisha, and more in key roles.

With RGV as writer, the movie is directed by Giri Krishna Kamal and produced by Ravi Shankar Varma.

