BTS’ Jungkook and aespa’s Winter dating ‘evidence’ has fans laughing, here’s what sparked relationship rumor this time

Dating rumors involving BTS’ Jungkook and aespa’s Winter have surfaced once again, this time, over nail polish. Earlier this July, an online thread reignited speculation that Jungkook and Winter might be romantically involved.

The original post attempted to piece together “evidence” like matching accessories, similar fashion choices, and a shared interest in fitness. Many fans, however, found the claims flimsy and far-fetched. Most dismiss the idea as overly analytical fanfiction.

Jungkook's two-tone nails reignite dating rumors with aespa's Winter

The rumors gained fresh momentum on July 7. BTS members SUGA, Jimin, and Jungkook were spotted at the airport en route to the United States. There, the group is working on their next album. A photo of Jimin and Jungkook caught fans' attention, especially Jungkook's nails. It was painted in two different colors, blue and black.

While some fans praised his bold style, others drew parallels to aespa's Winter. She had recently performed while wearing a bold blue nail. This one detail sent netizens spiraling. It fuelled speculation that the two idols might be subtly signaling a connection through their nail designs.

Jungkook’s nails linked to V, Jimin & Jin

The theories didn’t stop there. Some fans began connecting Jungkook’s nail art to fellow BTS members as well.

V was looped in simply because he recently posted a photo showing off nail art.

Jimin wore a blue outfit that day, which some used to justify a “connection.”

Jin also once sported mismatched nails, so he was mentioned as well.

Adding to the mix, BLACKPINK’s Rosé was also randomly thrown into the discussion since she traveled to Los Angeles around the same time. However, her trip was for BLACKPINK’s scheduled concert preparations, hardly suspicious to most.

Polished Man Movement: A more grounded explanation from BTS fans

Amid the chaotic theories, some netizens pointed out a far more meaningful link: the Polished Man campaign. This global movement encourages individuals to paint a single nail (often blue) to raise awareness against violence directed at women and children.

The exact intent behind Jungkook’s nails remains unconfirmed. But several fans believe his design could be tied to the cause rather than any rumored romance.

Most netizens aren’t buying Jungkook’s dating theories

Despite the online buzz, many fans have reacted with amusement or frustration over the obsessive speculation. The majority seem to agree: painting a nail or wearing similar outfits doesn’t automatically point to a secret relationship.

