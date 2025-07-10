The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, July 9 Episode: Luna Flatlines on Operating Table, Liam Battles to Survive Gunshot Wound

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, July 9, shows the aftermath of the shocking shooting that put Luna and Liam’s lives at risk. The latest episode saw Luna flatline in the operating room while Liam was rushed into surgery with Steffy by his side. Hope also learned about the shooting and rushed to the hospital for Liam.

Finn finds Liam’s pulse

At the beach house, Finn managed to find Liam’s weak pulse and kept pressure on his wound until help arrived. Steffy stayed close, trying to answer the police’s questions about what happened. Ms. Dylan, who was tied up before, was freed and felt guilty for not knowing Luna’s real plans. Finn assured her she was not to blame.

Liam, Luna, and Sheila were taken to the hospital. Grace got updates from Finn when the victims arrived. Steffy explained to the police that Liam saved her from Luna’s unhinged actions. She admitted to Finn that she couldn’t bear to lose Liam, even if Luna survived. Steffy kissed Liam on the forehead before he went into surgery.

Li and Bridget work to save Luna

Grace was assigned to treat Sheila’s foot while Li and Bridget operated on Luna. Li had trouble removing the bullet but refused to give up on Luna. Bridget and Li worked fast when Luna’s condition worsened. Li panicked when Luna flatlined and shouted her name, hoping she would fight to survive.

Steffy stood by the observation window during Liam’s surgery and called Hope to tell her that Luna shot Liam. Hope was devastated and told Carter before heading to the hospital with him.

While Li and Bridget fought to save Luna, Steffy stayed close to Liam, hoping for a miracle. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that the chaos is far from over for Liam and Luna.

