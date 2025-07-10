Will SS Rajamouli make Baahubali 3? Throwback to when Prabhas talked about doing only ‘60 percent’ of script

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali film franchise remains a benchmark in Indian cinema for more than one reason. Besides the stellar cast, the massive production and scale of the project were something that grabbed all the eyeballs.

As the first part of the franchise clocks 10 years since its release, here’s revisiting a time when Prabhas broke the silence on whether there could be a Baahubali 3 in the future.

When Prabhas opened up about Baahubali 3 being made

In a previous interview with Rajeev Masand, Prabhas addressed the possibilities of SS Rajamouli making a Baahubali 3 in the future. The actor agreed that the filmmaker had had the script ready in mind for the third part for over five years.

He further added that with Baahubali 1 and 2, they had merely completed 60 percent of the total script envisioned by the director.

In his words, “If SS Rajamouli wants to do part 3, he should get excited. He only gave me 6 scripts, so he would have done some 10-14. We almost finished 60% there. I know he had the script in mind for 5 years. But I don’t know if Baahubali 3 will happen or not.”

Prabhas talked about giving 4 years to the SS Rajamouli directorial

Continuing the interview, Prabhas was asked about his experience working on such an ambitious and massively successful film, given that he was associated with it for over four years.

The Saaho actor wittily replied, “Sometimes I forget I was part of the project, it was that surreal. Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali will never get out of my system.”

SS Rajamouli’s next big project SSMB29

Fast forward to now, SS Rajamouli stays in the news as he is all set to deliver another magnum opus with SSMB29. The highly anticipated project stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and R. Madhavan in key roles.

The filmmaker is reportedly developing this project on a large scale, similar to his previous ones, and is currently filming it with utmost discretion to prevent any information leaks.

