Detective Ujjwalan OTT Release: When and where to watch Malayalam mystery comedy starring Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siju Wilson

Malayalam mystery comedy Detective Ujjwalan opened to mixed reviews at the box office and grossed moderately in terms of numbers. It has been a part of the Weekend Cinematic Universe helmed by producer Sophia Paul, who also led Minnal Murali. And now the movie has finally locked its official OTT streaming date.

When and where to watch Detective Ujjwalan

Detective Ujjwalan will begin streaming on Netflix starting July 11. The OTT giant confirmed the same with an official post on their X handle. However, it would only be available in its original Malayalam version.

Sharing a poster of the film, they wrote “Case endhaayalum Ujjwalan is always standing on business. Watch Detective Ujjwalan on Netflix, out 11 July in Malayalam.”

Official trailer and plot of Detective Ujjwalan

The premise of the movie is set against a village named Plaachikkaavu, where a local detective named Ujjwalan resides. Amid leading a mundane life, he once comes across as a somewhat ominous character who readily challenges his skills and intellect.

What starts as a mere matter of competition turns into a deadly battle of wits. While the village itself is only known for minor crimes, the presence of this new character causes some unexpected and untoward turns, even in the lives of its residents.

As a result, it leaves Ujjawalan with the task of determining whether he will successfully find the culprit. Its seeming connection with Minnal Murali also adds to the climax of the film.

Cast and crew of Detective Ujjwalan

The film stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siju Wilson, Kottayam Nazeer, Seema G Nair, Ameen, Nihal Nizam, Nibraz Noushad, Shahubas, and Roni David Raj.

It is written and directed by Indraneel Gopalakrishnan and Rahul G, and is produced by Sophia Paul under the banners of Phars Film and AP International.

