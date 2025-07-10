General Hospital Recap July 9 Episode: Sasha Shocks Michael With Plan to Leave Port Charles

On the July 9 episode of General Hospital, Drew and Kai spent time at the Metro Court pool, sharing a swim and engaging in a private conversation about politics and Curtis's surprise move. Drew thanked Kai for tipping him off about Curtis's plan to trap him.

Kai admitted it was a tough call, but he didn't want Trina's parents to blame Drew for something he didn't do. Drew said he has a plan to stop Curtis but warned Kai that Trina might find out about his role. Kai said he'd accept the consequences if needed.

Advertisement

Curtis learns Jacinda is missing

Meanwhile, at Aurora, Felicia updated Curtis that Jacinda agreed to talk and was supposed to fly back within 24 hours. However, by the end of the day, Felicia told Curtis that Jacinda hadn't boarded the plane and had cleared out her place, leaving Curtis furious, as he suspected Drew had probably sabotaged him. Kai arrived just as Curtis was venting and warned him about meddling in things he didn't fully understand.

Curtis also had a moment with Jordan at Aurora. Jordan told him she never meant to create problems in his marriage and said she needs to step away from his life outside of work and family. Curtis admitted he hadn't been fair to her or Portia. Jordan wished him luck and walked out, leaving them both hurting.

Ava and Cody's complicated connection

At the gallery, Ava and Trina checked the final setup for their art show. Trina admired Ava's work and mentioned her parents would probably show up separately. Their chat turned to Kai, and Trina gushed about their relationship. Cody arrived later, looking sharp, and apologized to Ava for the awkward kiss. Ava brushed it off, but Cody looked conflicted about helping her.

Advertisement

At Alexis' place, Kristina and Cody argued about keeping their secret plan from Molly. Molly walked in and demanded to know what was going on. Kristina covered, but Molly remained suspicious, especially when Cody mentioned he was off to Ava's show.

At the Quartermaine boathouse, Sasha told Michael that she no longer felt safe and wanted to leave Port Charles with Daisy. Michael tried to reassure her but struggled to stop her from making drastic moves.

Over at Sonny's, Jason reported that Selina's men were found dead. Sonny realized Sidwell was behind the fire that almost killed Kristina. He vowed payback, which could be bad news for Marco. Carly arrived to convince Sonny not to retaliate and warned him not to risk more lives.

At the hospital, Liz told Lucas she's going to Ava's show with Ric, who wants only friendship. Lucas called Ric 'messy' for mixing friendship and dating Ava. Willow shared a kiss with Drew and complained about Carly threatening to ban her from the pool.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital Recap, July 8 Episode: Who Abducts Baby Daisy? Sasha's Panic Uncovers Stalker's Face