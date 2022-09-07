Maroon 5: Top 10 Adam Levine songs that hit hard

Whether you admit it or not, you definitely have hummed to an iconic song by Adam Levine at one point in your life. It’s actually inevitable! Famous for producing the most irresistibly addictive pop songs ever, Adam Levine is the frontman of the Grammy-winning band Maroon 5.

Adam Levine and co. have received several awards for gifting the world of music with their ultimate hits. They have reached the Billboard Hot 100 more than thirty times. As part of the iconic band Maroon 5, Levine has earned three Grammy Awards along with three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, and an MTV Video Music Award. As for his solo success, the singer was a coach for NBC’s hit reality show, The Voice, and has won a number of awards.

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are recently in limelight for expecting their third child together. There’s no better time to explore the best of this Maroon 5 singer. When it comes to the best of Adam Levine songs, picking just 10 songs is certainly a task. However, below you will find a carefully curated list of 10 insanely catchy Adam Levine songs that definitely hit hard.