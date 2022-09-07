Maroon 5: Top 10 Adam Levine songs that hit hard
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are recently in limelight for expecting their third child together. There’s no better time to explore the best of this Maroon 5 singer.
Whether you admit it or not, you definitely have hummed to an iconic song by Adam Levine at one point in your life. It’s actually inevitable! Famous for producing the most irresistibly addictive pop songs ever, Adam Levine is the frontman of the Grammy-winning band Maroon 5.
Adam Levine and co. have received several awards for gifting the world of music with their ultimate hits. They have reached the Billboard Hot 100 more than thirty times. As part of the iconic band Maroon 5, Levine has earned three Grammy Awards along with three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, and an MTV Video Music Award. As for his solo success, the singer was a coach for NBC’s hit reality show, The Voice, and has won a number of awards.
Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are recently in limelight for expecting their third child together. There’s no better time to explore the best of this Maroon 5 singer. When it comes to the best of Adam Levine songs, picking just 10 songs is certainly a task. However, below you will find a carefully curated list of 10 insanely catchy Adam Levine songs that definitely hit hard.
1. ‘Moves Like Jagger’ feat. Christina Aguilera
This iconic song is an unmissable collaboration or Adam Levine and Christina Aguilera. You might have heard already this Levine song but ‘Moves Like Jagger’ has to be a part of every comfort playlist. With an attractive opening whistle-based melody to the chorus that hits hard, not grooving to this Grammy-nominated song simply isn't possible.
2. ‘Girls Like You’ feat. Cardi B
Yes, the Maroon 5 song that was trending on Tiktok and Instagram reels for the longest time. Girls Like You is unarguably one of the best Adam Levine songs. With dance beats and a star-filled video, this song stole many hearts. The song’s Youtube music video has over 3 billion views. "Girls Like You" is not only a fan favorite but has won multiple awards, like the 2019 Billboard Music Awards for Top Hot 100 Song. It has even received and Grammy nomination.
3. ‘Sugar’
If you have not watched the sweetest wedding crashing video for ‘Sugar’ go watch it now. With a genuinely sweet video and fantastic beats, this song literally gives goosebumps. Adam Levine looks dapper and the entire band certainly outdid themselves with this irresistible dancefloor-friendly track. This is another crowd-pleasing Maroon 5 song that definitely hits hard.
4 ‘She Will Be Loved’
This soft rock track by Maroon 5 dominated every love-struck playlist for years. With soft beats and hopeful lyrics ‘She Will Be Loved’ is one of the best songs out there. It is the third single released by the band for their debut album, Songs About Jane. In 2002, the iconic song peaked at number 5 in the United States, number 4 in the UK, and number 1 in Australia for over five consecutive weeks. Undoubtedly, it is one of the most heart-touching Adam Levine songs out there.
5 ‘One More Night’
This is another infectious song by the band that definitely deserves a spot in your playlist. With a cutest music video where Levine plays a boxer to support his girlfriend and baby daughter, this song definitely conquered the charts. As Levine sings, “I cross my heart and I hope to die”, hearts literally skip a beat. Released in 2012, the song literally never gets old.
6. ‘This Love’
Another iconic pick from the album “Songs About Jane”, this track is a love anthem. John Mayer called it “one of those perfect songs you always hope to write.” Written by Levine during an emotionally challenging time, this song never fails to touch hearts. With deep lyrics and exciting beats, it is one one the best Adam Levine songs out there.
7. ‘Makes Me Wonder’
"Makes Me Wonder" was released as the first single for Maroon 5’s second studio album, It Won't Be Soon Before Long. This toe-tapping love song deservedly was the band’s first Hot 100 chart-topper. The song bagged a third Grammy for the band. Listen to this song for a complete musical experience.
8. ‘Won’t Go Home Without You’
Another emotional ballad by the band that touches the heart is ‘Won’t Go Home Without You.’ Adam Levine explained the meaning of this beautiful song by saying, "It's about desperately trying to impress a girl and doing everything I could to make her listen to me."
9. ‘Cold’ feat. Future
Another Maroon 5 song that served as a vehicle for the band’s success was Cold. The song is moody and melancholic in the best way possible. Levine features in the video as an upset lover because his partner is emotionally freezing him out. This song features rapper Future which compliments Levine’s soulful voice.
10. ‘Maps’
Lyrically, the song is about looking for past love, it says “All the roads you took come back to me/So I’m following the map that leads to you.” Levine plays a stalker looking for his love. The song was called the Battle of the Summer Jams for 2014 by VH1. Listen to this Maroon 5 masterpiece right now.
With his skills to pen down the perfect lyrics and deliver just the voice that touches the heart Levine has delivered a number of peppy love songs. When it comes to Adam Levine songs you can also go for hits like ‘This Love,’ ‘Harder to Breathe,’ ‘Payphone,’ ‘Animals,’ and ‘Memories’
Also read: Maroon 5's Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo expecting their third baby together
Kane Brown Concert 2023 - Everything you need to know about the Drunk Or Dreaming