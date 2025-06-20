'Actually a big deal': BTS' V teases new project, fans speculate actor Kim Taehyung's 'Squid Game cameo'

Four out of five remaining BTS members serving in the military have recently been discharged. They are back to their usual habitat and are gearing up to resume their entertainment activities soon. With a full-group reunion still reportedly months away, all eyes are set on their ensuing solo ventures. Regarding V, a possible second acting gig, specifically a role in Squid Game Season 3 is being anticipated by fans.

BTS member V teases upcoming big project

Kim Taehyung aka V, went live on Weverse for the second time after his military discharge, on June 20. During the livestream, the BTS member gave fans a glimpse into his daily life, and in one segment, mentioned being intensely focused on a new project over the past few days. He said, "Maybe if we wait a little longer, I think it'll come out. But, it’s not really a big deal. Oh, but to me, it's actually a big deal."

It sparked huge buzz online and speculation rose as to what might be brewing. Various fans had various theories, with most of them indicating new acting projects, including a role in Squid Game Season 3.

Fans speculate Kim Taehyung's cameo in Squid Game Season finale

With the announcement of something "big" coming up, fans are abuzz with excitement. They feel it might be something pivotal in his career. Participation in the globally popular series Squid Game, will be able to provide an impact of that stature. Fans miss "actor taehyung" and want to see him back on screen, with a thrilling "squid game" cameo.

The Love wins all singer sparked similar rumor before the airing of the series' season 2, by donning a Squid Game guard costume during a BTS concert. Moreover, he is known to be close to Lee Jung Jae (the show's protagonist) and I'm Siwan (cast of season 2 and 3).

Other predictions of V's "big" project

V might be releasing a new solo music, just like his BTS teammates J-Hope and Jin did following their military discharges. Another possibility is of his stepping into entrepreneurship with the launch of a clothing line-up or some other products.

